From High Hopes to Hard Reality: LA Chargers' Rocky Start by SportsGrid 43 Minutes Ago

The LA Chargers are no strangers to tight situations, but this NFL season’s recurring issue is their struggle to close out games successfully.

In this week’s encounter with the Tennessee Titans, LA should have had the upper hand despite the latter’s commendable efforts. The Titans demonstrated significant improvements, with Derrick Henry showing better form than the previous week. Ryan Tannehill, too, seemed to have upped his game. Yet, it was the Chargers’ inability to hold onto their leads and seal the deal that’s been the talk of the town.

Justin Herbert, who had a better outing than the week before, sorely missed the presence of Austin Ekeler. However, the main concern remains their defense, which hasn’t lived up to the expectations set by Chargers management, especially with the hiring of Brandon Staley.

The pressure is undoubtedly mounting on Staley. Two losses in a division where teams like the Chiefs dominate doesn’t bode well for the Chargers’ season ambitions. While management may have expressed confidence in Staley, claiming he’s safe from the ax even after two seasons, the reality remains that the team is underperforming.

A lot was expected from the Chargers this year. They have an ensemble of talented players, a supposedly robust strategy, and management keen on winning. However, their 0-2 start in the division signals that significant changes, especially in their defensive approach, might be imperative.

