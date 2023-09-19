Giants vs. 49ers Preview: Is New York Primed for an Upset? by SportsGrid 45 Minutes Ago

The buzz surrounding the upcoming Thursday night NFL clash between the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers is palpable. The Giants, fresh off their thrilling performance last Sunday, are looking to carry that momentum into San Francisco despite the doubts from many in the football community.

Let’s start with the numbers: The betting line has moved slightly from 10.5 down to 10, while the over/under has remained static at 45. The shift in the betting line seems to indicate a growing sentiment that the Giants have a fighting chance in this matchup.

The Giants’ recent victory has some optimism about their chances, mainly due to the stellar performance of quarterback Daniel Jones. If he can replicate the prowess he demonstrated in the second half of last week’s game in Arizona, San Francisco’s defense may be in for a long evening.

Conversely, many still have reservations about San Francisco, particularly regarding the performance of Brock Purdy. Despite their talent, they’ve yet to fully convince the NFL world of their elite status, leading to assertions that the 49ers might be a tad “overrated.”

A significant factor to consider is the Giants’ daunting schedule. They’re heading into back-to-back road games, a scenario that historically poses challenges. Additionally, the potential absence of star running back Saquon Barkley with an ankle injury might tilt the odds in the 49ers’ favor.

The consensus seems to be leaning toward a San Fran win, especially with the Giants facing such adversity. But, as we’ve seen time and time again in the NFL, counting out the underdog can be a grave mistake.

For those sitting on the fence about this contest, one thing is certain: Thursday night’s game promises excitement, intrigue, and a showcase of talent from both squads. Whether you’re Team Giants or Team Niners, ensure you’re tuned in for TNF.

