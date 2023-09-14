Green Bay Packers vs. Atlanta Falcons: The Thunder is Down Under by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

The gridiron is set for another enthralling NFL encounter as the Green Bay Packers travel to face off against the Atlanta Falcons. The Packers’ dominant performance over the Bears showcased their prowess, and many are eagerly waiting to see if they can replicate that magic against a Falcons side that looked promising in their Week 1 victory.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

One of the focal points in this match-up will be the Packers’ ability to pressure Desmond Ridder. The Packers demonstrated their capability to exert immense pressure, notably through their formidable front seven against the Bears. However, it’s worth noting that the Bears’ O-line isn’t exactly top-tier. Contrastingly, the Falcons’ offensive line stands out as a sturdier unit.

Diving into the Falcons’ strategy, a conservative approach seems to be their preference, especially during the early phases of a game. A few stats to mull over: the Falcons’ offense held the title of the slowest-paced team in the NFL during the first half. They predominantly leaned into their ground game, ranking ninth in run-heavy tactics. When they did opt for the air, their passes, on average, only reached 0.2 yards per pass attempt, the lowest depth across the league. Moreover, a staggering 60% of their passes remained behind the line of scrimmage – the highest in the NFL. This approach screams of a strategy focused on minimizing mistakes and capitalizing as the game progresses.

Then there’s the matter of the Packers’ young gun, Jordan Love. Last week, while many were optimistic about Love, the stats reveal a tale of early struggles. To elaborate, the Packers could only muster one first down out of 20 plays on first or second down in the first half. Relying on third-down conversions, especially on the road, could be a tough ask against the Falcons’ more formidable defense.

Considering these factors, this contest is shaping up to be tighter and potentially lower-scoring than many might expect. The betting odds point toward an under of 40.5 for the full game. However, there might be more value in opting for the first half under, now pegged at 19.5. With the Packers grappling with injuries, particularly their top running back and primary wide receiver, the game’s rhythm may lean towards the slower side.

While both teams have displayed sparks of brilliance in their respective encounters, this game could very well be defined by strategic plays and calculated risks. With both teams likely to be cautious, fans and punters alike should prepare for a nail-biter.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.