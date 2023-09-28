How Important is Tua Tagovailoa for the Miami Dolphins? by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

There’s a palpable feel around the NFL surrounding the Miami Dolphins this year, much of which can be attributed to their young quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa. In a recent interaction, Tua radiated an infectious enthusiasm, reminiscing about his time in college football. “It’s probably in college,” Tua mused when asked the last time he had as much fun on the field. “It’s hard in the league to do good things because guys on the other side are really good as well. They study, and they’re really good. But yeah, it’s been a lot of fun this year.”

However, the overarching concern remains Tua’s durability. For the Dolphins, their season’s success is precariously tied to keeping their star QB healthy and on his feet. Last season saw Tua grappling with injuries, being on the receiving end of some brutal hits that led to multiple concussions. Every snap, every play brings a cloud of anxiety â€” one wrong hit, and the Dolphins could see their promising season evaporate.

The notion isn’t lost on their upcoming adversaries, the Buffalo Bills. With the nature of the NFL being as aggressive and competitive as it is, teams are acutely aware of Tua’s susceptibility to hits. And make no mistake, teams like the Bills will come roaring, looking to exploit this perceived vulnerability.

The underlying sentiment is clear: for Tua to orchestrate the magic he’s capable of, he needs to remain upright. The looming threat of concussions or any significant hit to him could derail the Dolphins’ ambitions.

While the Dolphins’ offense exhibits flashes of brilliance, spearheaded by Tua, questions linger about the defense’s potency. The narrative for the season is crystal clear: it’s about keeping Tua safe in that pocket. If he’s standing tall come January, the Dolphins could be a formidable force. If not, their dreams might remain just that â€” dreams.

