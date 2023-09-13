Is Jordan Love the Next Franchise QB for Green Bay?

It’s undeniable: There’s a new pulse in Green Bay. That pulse? Jordan Love. Love delivered an exceptional performance in enemy territory on Sunday in Chicago: 245 yards, three touchdowns, and a clean slate with no interceptions. For anyone who’s had their eyes glued to Green Bay over the past three decades, this might evoke a sense of deja vu. For the last 31 years, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers have been the epitome of quarterback excellence for the Packers.

Buy or Sell? Is Jordan Love the next great Packers quarterback?

For many, the inclination might be to jump on the Love bandwagon. But we’re here to pump the brakes a bit. Not because Love lacks the talent or the potential but because of the gigantic shadows cast by his predecessors.

Let’s revisit history: Since 1992, Green Bay has been graced by just two names at the QB position. Brett Favre is a legend who’s made a mark as one of the finest quarterbacks ever to grace the field. Then there’s Aaron Rodgers, a maestro who, to this day, remains one of the most brilliant play-callers in the game. These aren’t just any names; they’re titans of the game.

It’s not a straightforward comparison. If we were discussing the prospects of Love being the next standout quarterback for, say, the Detroit Lions, the narrative might lean more favorable. But being heralded as the next great Packers quarterback? That’s a title with decades of legacy attached.

Rewind to the 1960s, and there’s Bart Starr, another Packers luminary. The list of Green Bay’s quarterback legends is not long, but it’s incredibly prestigious.

We’re not here to rain on Jordan Love’s parade. The talent is palpable, and the potential is sky-high. He’s on a path reminiscent of Rodgers’ early days: sitting behind a superstar quarterback, soaking in the wisdom, and then taking the reins. Green Bay seems to be replicating that model with Love, and it may indeed serve him well in the long run.

However, as of now, we’re selling the notion. Not because we doubt Love’s prowess or his future, but because placing him in the pantheon of Packers greats after just a few starts is premature. Love has the foundation, the mentors, and the potential. Only time will tell if he’ll join the ranks of Favre, Rodgers, and Starr.

