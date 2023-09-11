Is Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on the Hot Seat After Embarrassing Loss to 49ers? by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

“We all swim in the same waters,” began Mike Tomlin, the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He emphasized that both players and coaches need to improve, hinting at both schematic changes and performance improvements. Tomlin’s use of the term “schematic” is almost becoming a weekly ritual for those who closely follow his NFL press conferences.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

There’s no denying Tomlin‘s significant impact on the Steelers. Having helmed the team for years, he’s seen highs, lows, and everything in between. And while many recognize his coaching prowess, the recent loss has once again sparked debate among the passionate Steelers fan base.

The mood in Pittsburgh post a Steelers loss can be palpably tense. Emotions run high, with fans venting frustrations and pointing fingers. And more often than not, Tomlin finds himself at the center of the storm. A common refrain among some sections of the fanbase is “Fire Tomlin,” which grows louder with each loss.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

While every team has its die-hard supporters, the passion exhibited by Steelers fans is akin to the dedication seen among Buffalo Bill fans. The aftermath of a loss in either of these cities is reminiscent of a communal grieving period – the mood is somber, and the city’s usual vibrancy dims.

However, the discourse in Pittsburgh sometimes goes beyond just calls for Tomlin’s ouster. It can get downright nasty, veering into racial territories, which is unfortunate and a disservice to the larger, supportive community.

One thing’s for sure, coaching a team like the Pittsburgh Steelers is no easy task, especially when the city lives and breathes football. As the season progresses, Tomlin will continue to be in the spotlight, bearing the weight of expectations and hoping to turn the tide in his and his team’s favor.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.