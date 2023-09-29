Jaguars Set to Collide With Falcons at Wembley Stadium

The Jacksonville Jaguars are no strangers to London, and they’re set to visit Wembley Stadium again on Sunday. It seems London Bridge is indeed falling in favor of the Jags as they hold a three-point home advantage â€“ or should we say, “London advantage”? â€“ against the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday at Wembley. This isn’t the end of their British escapade, however. They’ll return next Sunday to take on the Buffalo Bills at Tottenham in North London.

With the Jaguars having frequented London so often, does this familiarity translate to a home-field advantage, even across the pond? For many, the jury’s still out. But one thing is clear: there will likely be a significant advantage next week against the Bills. The Jaguars, accustomed to London’s vibe, will likely benefit from reduced travel strain compared to their opponents. And with teams rarely flying back home in between such tight schedules, the Jaguars might have an edge, courtesy of the travel gods.

Now, if we’re painting an honest picture, the performance of the Jaguars this season leaves much to be desired. On the flip side, the Falcons haven’t exactly been soaring high, especially after their lukewarm offensive showing last week. Perhaps it’s not fair to fault them entirely â€“ after all, maybe we’re witnessing a renewed and formidable Detroit Lions defense rather than a faltering Falcons offense.

Still, there’s no sugarcoating Jacksonville’s recent tryst with the Houston Texans. A loss that left many astounded; it’s hard to pinpoint which team was supposedly the AFC South’s crown jewel based on that display. However, there’s a consistent Achilles’ heel for the Jags: their aerial defense. Yielding an average of 265 yards per game â€“ a staggering 7.2 yards per pass attempt â€“ teams that have found success against Jacksonville have done so by taking to the skies. But that’s not Atlanta’s style. With Desmond Ridder, a 200-yard game feels like Christmas. The Falcons’ strength? A ground-based offense spearheaded by the likes of Bijan Robinson.

What’s the verdict for this cross-continental clash? The Falcons might have what it takes to stage an upset, but given their recent performance, it’s a toss-up. However, after watching Detroit’s recent games, maybe it’s time we give them their due credit rather than casting shadows on the Falcons.

As the Jaguars brace for their London showdowns and the Falcons prepare to ruffle some feathers, one thing is certain: fans are in for a treat. In a game of unpredictability, may the best team (or the one with the best travel itinerary) win.