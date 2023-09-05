Jordan Travis, Florida State Dominate LSU Tigers by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

On Sunday evening, college football fans were treated to an electrifying performance as Florida State showcased its prowess against the fifth-ranked LSU Tigers. The Seminoles not only managed to emerge victorious as one-and-a-half-point underdogs, they did so in commanding fashion, scoring a whopping 31 unanswered points to kick off the second half. The final score? A decisive 45-24 in favor of the Seminoles.

The question on every fan’s lips after the match was: What made Florida State so dominant? The answer is simple – Jordan Travis. Those who followed the Seminoles’ journey last season might recall Travis’s incredible talent. His display this past Sunday wasn’t a revelation to those in the know. Coming into this match, it was clear that FSU would be a formidable team this season.

To see FSU tackle a top-tier team like LSU in their opening match is commendable. While some might argue that playing in Florida could’ve given the Seminoles a home-field advantage, nothing can detract from the sheer brilliance they displayed on the field. Travis was particularly stellar, completing 23 of 31 passes, throwing for 342 yards, and recording four touchdowns against a single interception.

While the 45-point outburst against LSU might have been unexpected for some, we always believed FSU would have a dominant offense. The 2023 college football season is off to a fantastic start, and if this match is anything to go by, we’re in for a thrilling ride ahead.

