Kirk Cousins: DFS Fantasy Gold in the Land of Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings, often revered for their staunch defense and purple pride, are making waves in the fantasy football realm. At the heart of this surge is their franchise quarterback, Kirk Cousins. And it’s about time the fantasy community starts taking note.

The Surprising Stats of Cousins in 2023

Let’s dive deep into some stats that might reshape your view of Cousins in your fantasy lineups.

QB2 and Rising

Despite the often divisive opinions surrounding him, Cousins stands tall as the QB2 on the season. His numbers are not just impressive; they are a testament to his evolving skillset and offensive dynamics.

Digging Deeper

Through two games, Cousins has thrown for at least 344 in each contest. Numbers that not only raise eyebrows but cement his position as a top-tier quarterback option.

A Stellar Start to the Season

In the first two games of 2023, Cousins posted some astonishing numbers:

64 completions out of 88 attempts

A completion rate of 72%

A total of 708 passing yards

An average of eight yards per attempt

A staggering six touchdowns

A minuscule one interception

An enviable passer rating of 114.2

Numbers don’t lie, and these stats are a clarion call for fantasy managers to recognize the prowess of Kirk Cousins.

The Past vs. The Present

Yes, it’s undeniable. Cousins has had his moments of faltering during prime-time games in the past. Yet, the 2023 season speaks of a different narrative. As of now, Cousins is undefeated in letting down his fantasy managers.

With the Vikings struggling in their ground game and Cam Akers yet to find his rhythm, the onus of moving the chains falls squarely on Cousins. This situation only accentuates his role and volume, making him a prime fantasy pick.

A Final Fantasy Tip

If this week’s numbers and trends are any indication, rostering Cousins seems like a wise decision. He’s poised to be a potential QB1 by the week’s end, especially with the anticipated shootout against the Chargers.

Value Play in Week 3 and Beyond

In conclusion, while predictions in the NFL come with their own risks, banking on Kirk Cousins for this week and perhaps for the season might be one of the safer bets. Embrace the stats, trust the numbers, and let Cousins lead your fantasy team to victory.

