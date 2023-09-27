Lions-Packers Picks: Aidan Hutchinson Helps Ground Green Bay? Detroit has moved from an underdog to a 1.5-point road favorite by Travis Thomas 37 Minutes Ago

The NFL regular season is entering Week 4 and will open at Lambeau Field with an NFC North clash between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers on “Thursday Night Football.”

After opening as a 1.5-point home favorite, the Packers now are viewed as a 1.5-point underdog, according to consensus data listed on the NESNBets.com live odds page.

With that said, we examined three enticing bets to make on the contest. (All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.)

Lions moneyline (-120)

The Lions have been out to prove they are real contenders ever since the season-opening kickoff against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. So far, so good. Detroit’s only loss of the season came in an overtime thriller to the Seattle Seahawks. Last week in a 20-6 win, the Lions dominated the Atlanta Falcons in every phase of the game. Detroit outgained Atlanta in total yards 358-183, and defensively the Lions sacked the Falcons seven times. Although I’ve been impressed with the 2-1 Packers so far this season, Green Bay lost to the same Atlanta team in Week 2. I believe Detroit has the momentum right now and I’ll take the Lions to win the game on the road.

Over 46 total points (-110)

This game features two of the most dynamic offenses in the league. Packers quarterback Jordan Love has done a nice job taking the place of future Hall Of Famer Aaron Rodgers. In last week’s 17-point comeback win against the Saints, Love sparked it all with both his arm and his legs. He finished the game 22-for-44 for 259 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for a score with 39 yards on the ground. Meanwhile, Lions signal-caller Jared Goff continues to play well this season. In last week’s win against the Falcons, Goff finished 22-for-33 for 243 yards with one passing and one rushing touchdown. With both quarterbacks playing well, I’ll take the Over.

Aidan Hutchinson to record a sack (+150)

Nobody embodies Dan Campbell’s high energy and nonstop motor more than star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson. Up until last week, Hutchinson hadn’t registered a sack on this season, But against the Falcons, the Michigan product recorded two sacks, four tackles and one forced fumble. Both sacks came in crunch time against Atlanta and he recovered his own forced fumble right before the two-minute warning. I believe this game will be close between these two rivals, so I could see another clutch performance for the second-year defensive star.