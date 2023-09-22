Mariners, Rangers Set to Collide for Major Weekend Series by SportsGrid 39 Minutes Ago

Baseball fans are gearing up for a climactic conclusion to the year in the Pacific Northwest this weekend. The Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners will battle it out in a three-game series that promises to be as intense as any postseason matchup. Though the Rangers are the very slight home favorites with odds of -116, Seattle is close behind at -102, and the over-under is set at nine.

Baseball enthusiasts know that playoff atmospheres typically mean low-scoring games, given the immense pressure and the significance of every out. However, this weekend in Texas might defy those expectations.

Dane Dunning, the right-handed pitcher for the Rangers, is under the microscope given recent stats. Over the last 30 days, he’s shown a 222 IO and a worrying on-base percentage of .428 against 119 batters. Such stats indicate that Dunning is potentially vulnerable to Seattle’s batters.

On the flip side, Seattle’s Bryce Miller isn’t in his prime form either. Particularly against left-handed batters, Miller has struggled. In the past month, he’s faced 51 batters and demonstrated a clear weakness against the lefties. This might be a point of concern for Seattle, especially when you consider the Rangers have some strong bats of their own.

With the possibility of as many as five left-handed batters in the Rangers’ lineup today, it’s clear that both teams have their challenges to address on the mound.

In many ways, the stakes resemble a playoff game. The intensity, the atmosphere, the fans â€“ it all aligns. But this series might be an exception, unlike the typical low scores of postseason games. Given the recent track records of both pitchers, it’s predicted that we’ll see plenty of action at the plate.

While the atmosphere is bound to be electric and the stakes high, don’t expect a pitching duel. Instead, gear up for a weekend of explosive offense from both teams.

