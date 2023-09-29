Mariners Take Down Rangers, Keep AL West Dream Alive

The Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros recently clashed in a series that had wild-card implications, with Houston emerging as the winner in two of the three games. This win helped solidify their position in the race for the third and final American League wild-card spot. No rest for the weary, however, as the Mariners immediately geared up to host the Texas Rangers in a four-game end-of-the-year series.

In the latest chapter of this dramatic saga, it was the Mariners fighting back from an early deficit against the Rangers. Seattle was trailing 2-0 initially but managed to claw their way back. The drama peaked in the home half of the ninth, with the Mariners down 2-1. Up steps J.P. Crawford, who delivered a clutch two-RBI double that saw Seattle walk it off in victorious fashion. Given that they entered the game as a -116 moneyline favorite, Seattle living up to expectations was a crucial result.

This win for the Mariners ensured that the Rangers’ magic number remained unchanged. Moreover, it trimmed the lead that the Astros had over the Mariners. Previously, the Astros had a 1.5-game cushion, but the recent developments left them with a much slimmer one-game margin over Seattle. This turn of events surely energizes the Mariners’ camp.

Considering the ninth-inning scenario and the challenge presented by a formidable pitcher, the Mariners weren’t the favorites to turn the game around. Yet the resilient Mariners did exactly that, with Crawford’s crucial two-out hit propelling them to victory.

The stakes couldn’t be higher as the season winds down. The pressure is now on the Houston Astros as they head on the road to face off against the Arizona Diamondbacks, a team that’s equally hungry for wins. All eyes will be on this weekend’s matchups as each game becomes more critical than the last.