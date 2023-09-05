Market Bullish on Colorado, Florida State, and Michigan After Week 1 by SportsGrid 49 Minutes Ago

Week 1 of the college football season saw plenty of upsets, including Colorado taking down TCU. What changes occurred in the market after Week 1 action?

Buffaloes Stun Horned Frogs

The Colorado Buffaloes entered their matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs as 21-point underdogs on some books. Head coach Deion Sanders made his debut with Colorado and passed the test with flying colors, leading them to a thrilling 45-42 victory.

It was hard to know what to expect entering Week 1 for the Buffaloes, factoring in how many transfers they had and the overall roster turnover Sanders helped recruit. With an explosive debut from Shedeur Sanders and impeccable play on both sides of the football from Travis Hunter, the Buffaloes had some major line movement with their national title odds. Colorado has seen their national championship odds bet down from +25000 to +15000 after their major statement victory over TCU. Along with their national title odds, the Buffaloes have also seen their Pac-12 odds significantly rise from +10000 to +1500.

College Football National Championship Line movement (Last Week to Current)

Michigan +800 to +700

Florida State +1800 to +1200

Colorado +25000 to +15000

Michigan, Ohio State Trade Big Ten Odds

Neither the Michigan Wolverines nor Ohio State Buckeyes looked overly impressive in their Week 1 win, but the market still made some slight adjustments. The Buckeyes struggled to produce offense and get their uber-talented group of wide receivers involved. Kyle McCord didn’t look overly threatening at quarterback for the Buckeyes, while J.J. McCarthy looked strong for the Wolverines. The difference in quarterback play can be one reason these teams saw some slight odds movement after Week 1. The Wolverines saw their national championship odds rise from +800 to +700 while also seeing their Big Ten odds bet down from +180 to +170. The same can’t be said for the Buckeyes, who took a slight hit and dropped from 180 to +190.

Florida State Rises After Big Win Over LSU

Entering their Week 1 top-ten matchup against the LSU Tigers, the Florida State Seminoles were primarily listed as two-point underdogs. FSU quarterback Jordan Travis evidently took offense to that and helped lead the Seminoles to a 45-24 win. Travis threw for 342 yards and four touchdowns and is making an early season claim to be a Heisman contender. With the Seminoles coming out firing on all cylinders against the Tigers, they’ve seen a sizable odds shift in their national title odds. The Seminoles now boast the fifth-shortest national title odds after jumping from +1800 to +1200.

