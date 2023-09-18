Miami Dolphins Shine in Foxboro, Take Down New England by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

A beautiful Sunday evening in Foxboro set the stage for a spectacular NFL face-off. The Miami Dolphins continue to shine this season, extending their perfect record with a 2-0 start. Surpassing the expectations of many, the Dolphins outplayed the New England Patriots with a final score of 24-17, impressively covering as a mere point-and-a-half favorite. While the total of 46.5 remained under, the Patriots did make waves in the fourth quarter. Still, Miami stood their ground, celebrating their second win of the year.

The Dolphins deserve all the accolades they are receiving. As highlighted earlier, two road victories against significant AFC teams speak volumes. Such triumphs against teams potentially vying for playoff spots later in the season are important.

However, the spotlight also shines on the evident issues plaguing the New England Patriots. The recurring problem? Falling behind with double digits in the first half of games. Young quarterback Mac Jones attempted 42 throws, accumulating 231 yards. Yet, his average of only 5.5 yards per toss leaves room for improvement. The Patriots’ offensive strategy is not devised for rapid-fire comebacks. Instead, it leans towards a balanced offense, harmonizing their running prowess with their passing game. When their ground strategy stumbles, the Patriots’ strength wanes.

The Dolphins, however, made a statement from the onset. With 121 yards on the ground, Raheem Mostert’s contribution was a testament to Miami’s formidable road game strategy.

Furthermore, Tua Tagovailoa deserves his share of the limelight. Following his remarkable 400+ yard performance on opening day, Tagovailoa showcased his adaptability and consistency against the Patriots. With support from the ground game, Miami’s offensive approach was well-rounded and potent.

As the dust settled, it was evident: The Miami Dolphins were the superior team on the field last night. Their early-season dominance is a message to all other NFL teams: Miami is in it to win it.

