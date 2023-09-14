Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles Most Bet Props by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

As the Minnesota Vikings gear up to face the Philadelphia Eagles, the NFL betting world is abuzz with prop bets catching the eyes and wallets of many. Let’s dive into some of the most wagered-upon props for this high-stakes matchup.

Justin Jefferson as First to the End Zone

It seems that many are expecting a swift start from the Vikings’ dynamic receiver. With odds set at (+900), Jefferson making the first touchdown is a tempting bet for those seeking a big payoff. Given his electric style of play and previous performance, it’s clear why he’s a popular pick.

Jalen Hurts Flexing His Versatility

The Eagles QB isn’t just known for his passing abilities. Many are backing him to find the end zone at some point in the game. With odds of (-110), Hurts to score an anytime touchdown is another heavily backed prop.

Tight End Spotlight â€“ TJ Hockenson

While Hockenson’s participation in a Vikings vs. Eagles matchup might raise eyebrows, the big tight end will be in the mix. Bettors believe in his ability to be heavily involved in the passing game. The over for 4.5 receptions is set at (-175), suggesting a high degree of confidence in his capacity to make an impact.

Dallas Goedert in the Receiving Game

The Eagles’ tight end has been a reliable option for Hurts. With the line set at over 46.5 receiving yards and odds of (-125), and with 99% of money leaning towards the over, there’s substantial belief that Goedert will play a pivotal role in the Eagles’ aerial assault.

Rookie on the Rise â€“ Jordan Addison

Addison is rapidly making a name for himself in the NFL, and bettors are taking notice. The over for 40.5 receiving yards stands at (-110). Given that a staggering 99% of the money is backing the over, expect many eyes to be on the young wideout.

Prop betting provides an exciting layer to the typical game-watching experience. Whether it’s star players delivering on expectations or under-the-radar names shining, these bets offer both intrigue and potential profit. This Vikings-Eagles matchup, rife with talent and potential game-changing moments, promises to be a bettor’s delight.

