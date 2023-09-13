Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Vikings Looking for Redemption by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The Minnesota Vikings are stepping onto a minefield heading to Philadelphia this Thursday night. Nobody wants to commence their NFL season at 0-2, but the Vikings might have their backs against the wall in this one. However, football can be unpredictable, and a recent injury report for the Eagles could be a silver lining for the Minnesota faithful.

The report that surfaced indicated that running back Kenneth Gainwell is likely sidelined for the game. Couple that with injuries to a few more Eagles’ players, and you’ve got a slightly more leveled playing field.

Looking at the recent performance, for a moment there, it seemed like the Eagles were on their way to trounce New England. They held the reins tight, only to slacken their grip as the game progressed, allowing the Patriots to stay dangerously close. With the Eagles now being -7-point favorites for Thursday, one can’t help but question if this spread is a tad generous.

There’s reason to believe in the Vikings. It’s not a popular sentiment, especially after their defeat at the hands of the Buccaneers. Many would argue that if you can’t conquer the Bucs, your chances against the Eagles are bleak. Yet, if we scratch beneath the surface, Minnesota’s defense showcased resilience, surpassing most expectations. They might not boast a roster bursting with defensive talent, but they have the tactical edge with Brian Flores at the helm as their coordinator.

However, it’s not just the Vikings’ spirit that gives optimism about their odds. The Eagles have injury woes of their own. Apart from Gainwell’s potential absence, the likely unavailability of cornerback James Bradberry due to a concussion is concerning. Bradberry’s absence could give the likes of Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and KJ Osborne a relatively free rein, turning the aerial duel in Minnesota’s favor.

Adding to the Eagles’ challenges is the strain of a shortened week combined with two fresh coordinators. Even if the strategic blueprint remains similar to the previous season, fine-tuning the newly revamped system under such tight timelines might prove challenging.

The Vikings, with a +7 spread, have a compelling case. The painful memories of the thrashing they received from the Eagles in Week 2 of the last season could be the motivational boost they need. Betting aficionados might want to take note; this Thursday night might be the Vikings’ redemption song.

