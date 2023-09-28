MLB AL Odds Power Rankings: Orioles Lead, Mariners Plummeting by SportsGrid 12 Minutes Ago

The Baltimore Orioles are the new odds-on favorite to capture the American League Pennant, while the Texas Rangers are closing in on the top spot as well.

SportsGrid has your updated MLB odds. Below are the favorites to win the AL.

1. Baltimore Orioles +270 (Last week: +300)

With each passing day of September baseball, the youthful Baltimore Orioles continue to gain valuable experience. They’ve won four in a row and seven of their last ten games, getting hot at the ideal time of the regular season. With the Orioles’ continued success and closing in on both 100 wins and the top seed in the AL, they’ve continued to see their odds of winning the AL bet down from +300 to +270.

2. Texas Rangers +300 (Last week: +750)

With the Texas Rangers sweeping the Seattle Mariners in a three-game weekend set, they’ve climbed to the top of the AL West and boast a 2.5-game lead over the Houston Astros. The Rangers have a final four-game series with the Seattle Mariners, but they’re all but headed to the postseason. With seven victories over their last ten games, the Rangers have leapfrogged multiple teams in the American League and now boast the second-shortest odds to win the AL Pennant. The Rangers were bet down from +750 to +300.

3. (Tie) Houston Astros +500 (Last week: +290)

The Houston Astros have lost six of their last ten games, but a recent series victory over the Seattle Mariners helped solidify their playoff positioning with only three games left on their schedule. The Astros are no longer looking at a first-round bye and are fighting for one of the final two wild card spots in the American League. With a relatively poor stretch to end the month, the Astros’ odds of winning the American League have dropped from +290 to +500 over the last week.

3. (Tie) Tampa Bay Rays +500 (Last week: +500)

With only three games remaining for the Tampa Bay Rays, it appears as though their hopes of catching the Orioles in the AL East have all but faded. In saying that, the Rays have already locked down a playoff spot and are closing in on clinching the top wild-card spot in the American League. The Rays have won two in a row and posted a 5-5 record over their last ten games while continuing to maintain their +500 odds of winning the AL Pennant.

5. Minnesota Twins +700 (Last week: +750)

The Minnesota Twins clinched the AL Central and are all but locked into the third seed in the American League. Due to the division they play in, the Twins are largely being discounted as a real contender in the American League, but this pitching staff they’ve put together this year has been no joke. With three straight victories and seven over their last ten games, the Twins have seen their odds of winning the American League rise from +750 to +700.

6. Toronto Blue Jays +750 (Last week: +800)

The Toronto Blue Jays have won six of their last ten games but have now lost two in a row. Still, the Blue Jays are clinging to the second wild-card spot in the American League and have to feel good about their chances of qualifying for the postseason. With one of the top rotations in the big leagues, the Blue Jays have figured things out down the stretch and continued to see their odds of winning the AL rise from +800 to +750 over the last week.

7. Seattle Mariners +1700 (Last week: +750)

It’s been a struggle for the Seattle Mariners at the end of September, who’ve now lost six of their last ten games and are coming off a series defeat to the Astros. The M’s now trail the final wild-card spot in the American League by 1.5 games with four games remaining on the schedule. There was a time when the Mariners looked like a playoff team, but that’s slipping away with each passing day. The M’s odds of winning the American League have plummeted over the last week from +750 to +1700.

American League Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook

Team Odds Baltimore Orioles 270 Texas Rangers 300 Houston Astros 500 Tampa Bay Rays 500 Minnesota Twins 700 Toronto Blue Jays 750 Seattle Mariners 1700

