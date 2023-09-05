MLB World Series Matchup Odds: Braves vs. Astros 2021 Rematch? by SportsGrid 3 Hours Ago

The 2023 World Series could see several elite matchups, with the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers leading the way with the most appearances on the list.

1. Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros +750 (Last week: +850)

The Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves collided during the 2021 World Series, which saw Atlanta come out on top in six games. These teams have consistently been great of late, and it’s a real possibility we’ll see this rematch in 2023. Atlanta taking on Houston has been bet down over the last week and continues to be the odds-on favorite matchup. The Braves vs. Astros colliding has risen from +850 to +750.

2. Atlanta Braves vs. Baltimore Orioles +900 (Last week: +1000)

With the Atlanta Braves continuing to boast the National League’s best record and the Baltimore Orioles doing the same in the American League, this potential matchup in the Fall Classic has been bet down over the last week from +1000 to +900.

3. Atlanta Braves vs. Texas Rangers +1000 (Last week: +1100)

It’s been a serious struggle to find consistency of late for the Texas Rangers, yet their odds of taking on the Braves in the World Series have continued to get bet down. Over the last week, the Braves vs. Rangers potential matchup has risen from +1100 to +1000.

4. (Tie) Atlanta Braves vs. Seattle Mariners +1100 (Last week: +1200)

There was a point during the year when many wondered if the Seattle Mariners would even make the playoffs. Now, they’re listed among the top teams in the league and have seen their odds of colliding with the Braves in the Fall Classic bet down from +1200 to +1100.

4. (Tie) Atlanta Braves vs. Tampa Bay Rays +1100 (Last week: +1200)

There was a large chunk of the year where this potential matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and Atlanta Braves was considered the odds-on favorite. That’s no longer the case after the rollercoaster second half we’ve seen from Tampa Bay, but with both teams playing well at the moment, it’s once again been bet down from +1200 to +1100.

4. (Tie) Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Houston Astros +1100 (Last week: +1000)

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros matched up in the ever-controversial 2017 World Series. Houston’s much-talked-about cheating scandal followed the Astros and tainted their legacy. The history here would make for a heck of a rematch in 2023. No one would be surprised if the Dodgers and Astros both made a run to the World Series, but this matchup has seen its odds drop over the last week from +1000 to +1100.

7. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Baltimore Orioles +1300 (Last week: +1200)

If you’re looking for two teams with vastly different payrolls, this is the matchup for you. The budget Baltimore Orioles have continued to lead the AL East, while the pricey Dodgers are running away with the NL West. A Baltimore vs. the Dodgers potential World Series matchup has taken a slight hit over the last week from +1200 to +1300.

8. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Texas Rangers +1500 (Last week: +1300)

With the struggles of the Rangers but the continued good play from the Dodgers, this matchup has unsurprisingly taken a slight hit. After another week of play, the odds of the Dodgers facing off with the Rangers in the World Series have continued falling from +1300 to +1500.

9. Los Angeles Dodgers vs . Tampa Bay Rays +1600 (Last week: +1400)

The Los Angeles Dodgers ended their World Series drought when they knocked off the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 Fall Classic. A rematch could be on the horizon, and with the Rays play of late, it’s certainly in the realm of possibility. Even after both teams have won six of their last ten games, the Rays taking on the Dodgers still managed to fall from +1400 to +1600.

10. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Seattle Mariners +1700 (Last week: +1500)

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Seattle Mariners both had great Augusts and have continued to be in the World Series conversation. The Seattle Mariners’ colliding with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Fall Classic dropped from +1500 to +1700 over the last week.

