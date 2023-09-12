MLB World Series Matchup Odds: Braves vs. Astros Bet Down by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The 2023 World Series could see several elite matchups, with the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers leading the way with the most appearances on the list.

1. Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros +550 (Last week: +750)

The Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves collided during the 2021 World Series, which saw Atlanta come out on top in six games. These teams have consistently been great of late, and it’s a real possibility we’ll see this rematch in 2023. Atlanta taking on Houston has been bet down over the last week and continues to be the odds-on favorite matchup. The Braves vs. Astros colliding has been bet down for the second straight week from +750 to +550.

2. Atlanta Braves vs. Baltimore Orioles +800 (Last week: +900)

With the Atlanta Braves continuing to boast the National League’s best record and the Baltimore Orioles doing the same in the American League, this potential matchup in the Fall Classic has been bet down over the last week from +900 to +800.

3. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Houston Astros +1000 (Last week: +1100)

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros matched up in the ever-controversial 2017 World Series. Houston’s much-talked-about cheating scandal followed the Astros and tainted their legacy. The history here would make for a heck of a rematch in 2023. No one would be surprised if the Dodgers and Astros both made a run to the World Series, and this matchup has been bet down over the last week from +1100 to +1000.

4. Atlanta Braves vs. Tampa Bay Rays +1100 (Last week: +1100)

There was a large chunk of the year where this potential matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and Atlanta Braves was considered the odds-on favorite. That’s no longer the case after the rollercoaster second half we’ve seen from Tampa Bay, but with both teams playing well at the moment, it’s continued to boast +1100 odds to transpire.

5. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Baltimore Orioles +1400 (Last week: +1300)

If you’re looking for two teams with vastly different payrolls, this is the matchup for you. The budget Baltimore Orioles have continued to lead the AL East, while the pricey Dodgers are running away with the NL West. A Baltimore vs. the Dodgers potential World Series matchup has taken a slight hit over the last week from +1300 to +1400.

6. Atlanta Braves vs. Seattle Mariners +1700 (Last week: +1100)

There have been some inconsistencies of late from the Seattle Mariners, who’ve lost four in a row. The M’s only appearance on this list has continued to drop, with their odds of colliding with the Braves falling from +1100 to +1700.

7. (Tie) Atlanta Braves vs. Toronto Blue Jays +1800 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

The Toronto Blue Jays have won seven of their last ten games, and the thoughts of a rematch of the 1992 World Series are giving fans something to think about. The Braves taking on the Blue Jays sits inside the top ten at +1800.

7. (Tie) Atlanta Braves vs. Texas Rangers +1800 (Last week: +1000)

Have the Texas Rangers finally turned a corner and escaped their slump? They’ve won three in a row and appear to be heading in the right direction. The Rangers taking on the Braves in the World Series has continued to drop over the last week from +1000 to +1800.

7. (Tie) Atlanta Braves vs. Minnesota Twins +1800 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

The Minnesota Twins have continued to sit on top of the AL Central, while the Braves have dominated the National League. The Twins and Braves colliding in the Fall Classic has entered the top ten at +1800.

10. Los Angeles Dodgers vs . Tampa Bay Rays +2000 (Last week: +1600)

The Los Angeles Dodgers ended their World Series drought when they knocked off the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 Fall Classic. A rematch could be on the horizon, and with the Rays play of late, it’s certainly in the realm of possibility. The Dodgers have been coasting in September, but with such a large lead in the NL West, it hasn’t changed their standing. The Rays facing off with the Dodgers dropped from +1600 to +2000 over the last week.

