MNF Eagles vs. Buccaneers Most Bet Props: Philly Cheese Stake

As the Philadelphia Eagles prepare to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what promises to be an explosive NFL Monday night showdown, the betting world is abuzz with activity. The props on offer have witnessed a surge of interest from punters, with certain plays grabbing more attention than others. Here’s the inside track on where the money is going at BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jalen Hurts to Score Anytime Touchdown (+100)

The Eagles’ dynamic quarterback, Jalen Hurts, has odds of +100 to score a touchdown at any point during the game. Given his dual-threat capabilities and recent performances, this might be an enticing bet for many.

AJ Brown to Score 1st Touchdown (+900)

Hurts’ favorite target has a lot of optimism surrounding him as wide receiver AJ Brown is seeing a lot of action. Brown’s been given juicy +900 odds to score the game’s first touchdown. But that’s not the only prop associated with the former Titan.

AJ Brown Over 68.5 Receiving Yards (-120)

99% of bets on over

There’s another intriguing line for AJ – over 68.5 receiving yards at -120 odds. And it’s noteworthy that a whopping 99% of bets are on the over for this prop, highlighting the confidence in Brown’s ability to produce big numbers.

Rachaad White Under 48.5 Rushing Yards (-140)

Rachaad White, meanwhile, has been given a line of under 48.5 rushing yards at -140. Bettors seem to believe the Eagles’ defense can keep him in check, preventing a big day on the ground.

Cade Otton Over 25.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

99% of bets on over

Tight end Cade Otton is also on the radar. With a line set at over 25.5 receiving yards and odds at -115, it suggests an expectation that he’ll play a role in the Tampa passing game, possibly exploiting mismatches in the middle of the field.

And for those looking at the general sentiment, an overwhelming 99% of bets favor the over, which may indicate a belief in a high-scoring affair between these two powerhouses.

As kickoff approaches, the betting lines illuminate punters’ optimism, speculations, and strategies. Whether these bets translate into wins or losses remains to be seen, but one thing’s for sure – this game has captured the imagination of the betting community.

