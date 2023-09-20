NASCAR Odds: Denny Hamlin Favorite To Win Cups Series Entering Round Two There are seven races left until the champion is crowned by Gayle Troiani 32 Minutes Ago

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs completed the Round of 16 on Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway with Denny Hamlin winning his first race of the postseason.

The win not only secured Hamlin’s spot in the Round of 12 but also propelled the No. 11 driver for Joe Gibbs Racing as the FanDuel Sportsbook favorite to win the NASCAR championship, setting the odds at +430.

Despite being the favorite, Hamlin trails William Byron and former favorite Martin Truex Jr. by four points in the playoff standings heading into the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 40 at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Hamlin has won three races in Texas but hasn’t had success since May 31, 2019. Tyler Reddick won the race last September.

In 17 seasons driving in the NASCAR Cup Series, Hamlin has never won the championship.

How the rest of the field shakes out behind Hamlin:

Kyle Larson +450

William Byron +450

Martin Truex Jr. +450

Kyle Busch +900

Chris Buescher +900

Christopher Bell +1000

Tyler Reddick +1200

Brad Keselowski +2000

Ross Chastain +2500

Ryan Blaney +2500

Bubba Wallace +10000

The 12 remaining NASCAR drivers had their points reset to 3,000 plus their earned playoff points from the entire season.

At the conclusion of the Round of 16, Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Michael McDowell were all eliminated from contention.

Chastain, Keselowski, Blaney and Wallace are currently in the bubble and would risk elimination if they cannot make it into the top eight with points or win one of the three races in the second round.

At the end of the Round of 12, the eight remaining drivers are reset to 4,000 plus their playoff points.