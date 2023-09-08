Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Colorado Buffaloes: Script has Flipped by SportsGrid 4 Hours Ago

As the sun rises over Boulder, Colorado, the town prepares for an early kickoff, echoing back to the days of the Big Eight clashes. At 10 a.m. mountain time, the Colorado Buffaloes will lock horns with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, reigniting an old but fierce college football rivalry.

While college football fans across the nation buzz about Deion Sanders and his game-changing impact on the sport, the atmosphere in Boulder is thick with anticipation for this showdown. Sanders, alongside Travis Hunter, has dramatically shifted perceptions in just one week, and it’s evident in the betting markets.

Fresh off their audacious victory against TCU as a three-touchdown underdog, Colorado has seen a seismic shift in their betting odds. Just a week ago, the Buffs were pegged as an 8.5-point home underdog against Nebraska. But now? The tables have turned, and Colorado stands tall as a 2.5-point favorite.

Nebraska, on the other hand, suffered a heartbreak against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Their troubling record of 2-14 in single-score games over the past three seasons still haunts them. Their ability to close out tight contests remains a glaring concern. Jeff Sims and the Cornhuskers must be ruminating on that narrow loss in Minneapolis, especially considering the trend of losing one-score games in the dying moments.

So, what’s behind the 11-point swing in the spread? It boils down to the performances of both teams last week. Sanders and Hunter’s explosive outing in Fort Worth has undoubtedly shifted the narrative. On the other side, Nebraska’s vulnerability, particularly in crunch time, has bettors wary.

The key player to watch? Jeff Sims. If he can hold his nerve, avoid turnovers, and guide the Huskers with assurance, Nebraska might have a fighting chance. Their strength lies in their ground game, and they’ll need to exploit that to keep pace with the Buffaloes.

In terms of betting advice, this matchup is a tough call. But if pushed to make a prediction right now, the allure of taking the Cornhuskers with the points on the road is hard to resist. Buckle up, folks; this is one rivalry that promises to deliver on all fronts.

