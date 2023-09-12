New York Jets Futures Odds Following Aaron Rodgers Injury by SportsGrid 39 Minutes Ago

The NFL was abuzz with the shocking news: Aaron Rodgers is sidelined for the entirety of the 2023 NFL season. This revelation sends ripples throughout the league, but the paramount question is: Where does that leave the New York Jets?

The Jets, a team starved of a playoff appearance for over a decade, had pinned hopes on Rodgers to change their fortunes. With him steering the ship in the 2023 campaign, there was newfound optimism. But with his abrupt departure, the tides have changed.

New York was primed for a playoff berth at the season’s onset, pegged at -122 odds to make the postseason. The dynamic has dramatically shifted in Rodgers’ absence. The betting sentiment is overwhelmingly pessimistic, with the Jets favored to miss the playoffs at a -260.

Previously, the Jets boasted the second-best price to clinch their divisional title in the AFC East at +250. However, in light of recent events, those odds have worsened substantially. Their current standing sees them at +550, relegating them to the third-best number within their division.

Yet, for many die-hard fans and analysts, the real heartbreaker is the team’s odds for the AFC Championship. Once considered serious contenders with a promising 10 to 1 price, the Jets now face daunting odds of 31 to 1.

The journey ahead without Rodgers will undoubtedly be challenging. But, as any ardent football enthusiast would attest, the game is unpredictable. The Jets now face an uphill battle, but the season is young, and there are still games to be played. Will they defy the odds? Only time will tell.

