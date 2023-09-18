New York Jets Stumble at the Hands of the Dallas Cowboys by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

It’s no secret that the New York Jets have had a challenging start to the season, but this Sunday’s clash against the Dallas Cowboys was particularly tough to watch. The final score was a disheartening 30-10 in favor of the Cowboys, even though the Jets showcased some impressive black and dark green uniforms.

The Cowboys were expected to dominate, starting the game as 8.5-point favorites, and they didn’t disappoint. They managed to surpass the point spread and the 38.5-game total, leaving fans and bettors with mixed feelings. For those who believed the game’s total would stay under 39, it was a tough pill to swallow when it landed at 40.

The key takeaway? The Jets, unfortunately, were lost on the field. Despite their best efforts, they struggled to get close to the red zone or even cross the 50-yard line. Even with the help of a roadmap, flashlight, and a personal guide, it felt like the Jets might still have trouble finding their way.

However, it wasn’t all gloom for the Jets. A glimmer of hope was seen when Zach Wilson connected with Garrett Wilson for a 68-yard touchdown pass, marking the team’s only offensive touchdown. The Cowboys’ efficient offensive play soon overshadowed that, helped in part by three key defensive penalties against the Jets, all of which occurred on third down within the red zone. This eventually led the Cowboys to score a touchdown just before halftime.

For those looking to bet on future Jets games, there’s a growing consensus to bet “under.” Despite this recent game creeping just above the set total, many believe the Jets will be part of more low-scoring affairs, especially with their upcoming match against the New England Patriots. The game’s total stands at 38, but given the teams’ recent performances, there’s a good chance the game could finish around 17-10. It’s a key number, and those considering placing their bets might want to act before it drops to 37.5.

As for the future of the Jets this season, it’s still early days. However, fans and experts alike hope to see improvements in scores, overall gameplay, and strategy.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.