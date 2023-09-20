NFC Championship Winner Futures: This Longshot has Legs by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

As the NFL season approaches Week 3, the battle for the NFC is already heating up. It’s time to dig into the championship betting futures to gauge where the smart money might be headed.

At the forefront, the San Francisco 49ers lead the pack with odds at +280. Hot on their heels are the Philadelphia Eagles at +350, closely followed by the ever-popular and quick-rising Dallas Cowboys at +375. Beyond these frontrunners? It’s pretty much â€” “everybody else.”

But let’s not be so quick to dismiss the rest of the pack. One standout team that has seen a shift in fortunes is the Green Bay Packers. Their odds fell dramatically to 20 to 1, from +1800 in the preseason. But is this slide a cause for concern or an opportunity for savvy bettors? After a commendable victory over divisional rivals, the Chicago Bears, and a narrow, competitive loss to the highly-touted Atlanta Falcons, this drop might seem unjustified.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

Given their recent performances, the Packers’ odds might be deceptive. Facing off against the Falcons in Atlanta is no mean feat, and the Packers held their own. This resilience against top-tier NFC opposition underscores their potential and highlights why some view them as a solid bet even at 20 to 1.

To sum up, while the NFC betting futures are currently dominated by the Niners, Eagles, and Cowboys, keeping an eye on the broader field, especially teams like the Packers, is essential. After all, today’s dark horse could very well be tomorrow’s champion in the unpredictable world of football. If you’re feeling bullish about the Packers or any other underdog, now might be the time to make your move and lock in those attractive odds.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.