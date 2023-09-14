NFC North: Are the Vikings Destined for Third-Place? by SportsGrid 42 Minutes Ago

The Minnesota Vikings, a 13-win record last NFL season, now face skepticism. Were those 13 wins a fluke? The stakes have certainly changed for them this season.

Dive into the odds, and you’ll see a surprising shift. The Vikings are pegged as 6.5-point underdog as we enter Week 2. Despite a scintillating 150-yard performance from Justin Jefferson against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1, the team couldn’t secure a win.

A season ago, this squad won 13 games. Yet, their projected win total before this year was a mere 8.5. After a disappointing Week 1, the betting odds paint an even grimmer picture. The predicted win total has plummeted to 7.5. And with odds of +160 for a playoff appearance, they are no longer favored to make the cut.

Injury woes? No, the Vikings emerged from Week 1 without significant blows to their roster. Expectations? They were set to triumph over the Buccaneers, but that’s not how the game played out.

Perhaps the early predictions were too lofty. Realistically, the Vikings might end up third in the NFC North pecking order, trailing behind the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. As Week 2 rolls in, everyone wonders: What if the Vikings start the season 0-2?

The sentiment isn’t positive. A second consecutive loss tonight might be on the cards with their direction. For fans and punters, the trajectory of the Vikings is a storyline to watch closely. Whether they’ll rise to their former glory or continue this downward spiral remains to be seen.

