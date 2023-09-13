NFC North Futures Odds: Lions Roar, Packers Show Promise and Bears Stumble

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

While the Lions revel in newfound admiration, the Green Bay Packers have also improved from +350 to +280. Green Bay showed precisely why you should have faith in them.

On the other side of the spectrum, the Chicago Bears have seen their fortunes dip drastically from +450 to a bleak +950. Matt Eberflus seems to be more of an anchor dragging them down rather than a guiding light. The Bears’ inability to land a high-caliber coach is startling, and the comparisons between Eberflus and Matt Nagy indicate the depth of their woes. Entering his second year and already facing calls for his departure is a glaring red flag.

The Bears’ mismanagement is further highlighted by their bizarre roster decisions. Despite boasting one of the NFL’s hottest quarterbacks in Justin Fields, they’ve surrounded him with an inadequate supporting cast. While Fields has had his share of poor throws, like that glaring pick-six last Sunday, one must wonder: Can we really blame him entirely when he’s not provided the tools to succeed? The Bears must stop relying solely on defense and start letting Justin Fields cook. If not, their decline in the NFC North may continue unabated