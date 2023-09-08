NFL AFC Week 1 Odds Power Rankings: Chiefs Still On Top After Loss
The AFC is stacked with elite teams and high-end quarterbacks who have a chance to come out on top and play for the Super Bowl. SportsGrid gives a weekly odds check-in.
1. Kansas City Chiefs +410
Despite suffering a tough loss on home field in their Super Bowl banner-raising night to the Detroit Lions, the Kansas City Chiefs are still the odds-on favorite to win the AFC. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs hold +410 odds to repeat as AFC champs.
2. Buffalo Bills +500
The Buffalo Bills haven’t been able to get over the hump in their pursuit of playing for the Super Bowl. Josh Allen is one of the top quarterbacks in the league, but the buzz surrounding this group hasn’t been super high entering Week 1. The Bills still sit with +500 odds to win the AFC.
3. Cincinnati Bengals +600
After signing a monster contract extension before the NFL season kicked off on Thursday, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is primed to lead the team to another great season. The Bengals sit alone with the third-shortest odds to win the AFC at +600.
4. (Tie) Los Angeles Chargers +1000
Good quarterback play is essential to be a contending team in the AFC, and the Los Angeles Chargers have that in Justin Herbert. The Chargers made noticeable improvements on both sides of the football and should be a force in the AFC at +1000.
4. (Tie) Baltimore Ravens +1000
The Baltimore Ravens have some new shiny toys on offense and a new offensive coordinator in Todd Monken. Will this help Lamar Jackson return to MVP form? The Ravens sit in a tie for the fourth-shortest odds to win the AFC at +1000.
4. (Tie) Jacksonville Jaguars +1000
After making a surprise appearance in the postseason last year and winning the AFC South, the Jacksonville Jaguars won’t be playing possum anymore in 2023. Trevor Lawrence and company boast +1000 odds to capture the AFC.
7. Miami Dolphins +1200
It’s no secret that the Miami Dolphins have an explosive offense, while improvements are expected on defense under defensive guru Vic Fangio. The Dolphins head into Week 1 action with +1200 odds to win the AFC.
8. New York Jets +1300
With Aaron Rodgers taking snaps for the New York Jets at quarterback and their defense remaining strong, the Jets have a lot of hype behind them entering 2023. The Jets hold the eighth-shortest odds to win the AFC at +1300.
9. Cleveland Browns +1700
There are some real question marks about the Cleveland Browns on both sides of the football, but they also have plenty of talent. Can Deshaun Watson turn back the clock and be a good starting quarterback? Cleveland holds +1700 odds to win the AFC entering Week 1.
10. Pittsburgh Steelers +1900
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of buzz surrounding them heading into the 2023 campaign. Can the Steelers surprise people in the AFC with a young offense and an always-capable defense? Mike Tomlin’s group holds +1900 odds to win the AFC.
|Team
|Odds
|Kansas City Chiefs
|410
|Buffalo Bills
|500
|Cincinnati Bengals
|600
|Los Angeles Chargers
|1000
|Baltimore Ravens
|1000
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|1000
|Miami Dolphins
|1200
|New York Jets
|1300
|Cleveland Browns
|1700
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|1900
|Denver Broncos
|2100
|Tennessee Titans
|3200
|New England Patriots
|4000
|Las Vegas Raiders
|8000
|Indianapolis Colts
|9500
|Houston Texans
|11000
