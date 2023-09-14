NFL Odds: Could Underdogs Continue Rolling In Week 2? Week 1 was kind to us by Keagan Stiefel 2 Hours Ago

Do you like betting on the underdog? Well, you’ve come to the right place, as we started the season 3-0 with a perfect record in the NFL’s Week 1 slate.

We’re jumping right back into the thick of it in Week 2, trying our best not to overreact to the season’s opening proceedings. It’s going to be tough this week, however, as the books have made the odds for a bounce-back very enticing for many teams.

That’ll be the story throughout the season, so we’re sure there will be plenty more in the ensuing weeks. There are plenty of teams worthy of attention this week, though, so here are the teams we believe can pull off upsets in Week 2.

(+5.5) Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions

The Lions kicked the NFL season off with an upset win, so it might be a tough job convincing you they’ll end up on the other side this weekend.

Detroit will return home after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium last Sunday, looking to get off to a 2-0 start and set themselves up with a real shot at controlling their own destiny in the NFC North. The only team that might be more motivated than the Lions, however, are the Seahawks.

Seattle looked pretty awful against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1, falling at home and starting the dig on what could be a fairly large hole if they drop a second straight game. The Seahawks offense is just too talented to stay down for long, so we expect a bounce back to at least cover this 5.5-point spread.

(+2.5) Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bears looked awful last week. The Buccaneers impressed. We don’t care.

Tampa Bay still has plenty of talent left over from the Tom Brady era, but expecting Baker Mayfield to play a clean game two weeks in a row is blasphemous. This Chicago defense is much better than that of the Minnesota Vikings and should put the pressure on throughout this contest. The only question remaining is whether Justin Fields can produce enough to pull out a win, which we believe he can.

(+3.5) Washington Commanders vs. Denver Broncos

It’s hard to believe in these Denver Broncos.

It seems like nothing has gone right for Denver over the past two seasons, and a Week 1 loss to Las Vegas was just the latest example of that. Russell Wilson looked fine against a mediocre Raiders defense but will have his work cut out for him against the Commanders. If Sean Payton and company can only put up 16 points against that unit, it’s hard to imagine things will get much better against Washington — who boasts one of the top defensive fronts in the NFL.