NFL Odds: Week 1 Underdogs, Potential Upsets To Watch The Packers could quickly change public perception by Keagan Stiefel 1 Hour Ago

The NFL season officially kicks off Thursday night in Kansas City, where the defending champion Chiefs will take on a plucky up-and-coming Lions squad looking to make waves.

The league’s first matchup of the season perfectly encapsulates what we’re doing here, as there are plenty of folks who believe the underdogs from Detroit can pull off a monumental upset.

The Chiefs could very well be without their two best players not named Patrick Mahomes, as Chris Jones is still holding out due to a contract dispute and Travis Kelce suffered a knee injury during the week. The Lions have plenty of supporters, as their 8-2 finish to last season has folks believing they can turn a second-place finish in the NFC North last season, into a first-place finish in 2023.

That is the story behind game No. 1 of the season, so we’re sure there will be plenty more over the ensuing 271. So, let’s take a crack at identifying our first three underdogs who could pull off upsets in Week 1.

(+4.5) Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs

There’s no way Mahomes can go ahead and win without Kelce and Jones, right?

That is essentially the story here, as Kansas City fell from a 6.5-point favorite to a 4.5-point favorite after news of Kelce’s knee injury dropped. If you compile that with the fact that Jones could very well be watching this game from his couch, Detroit looks like a fairly solid bet. The Lions should be looking to run the ball down the Chiefs’ throats without the best interior defensive lineman in the NFL on the field, while weapons of Kadarius Toney, Richie James, and Marquez Valdez-Scantling don’t exactly strike fear into the hearts of many. If Detroit is to be taken seriously this season, they’ll be able to keep things close and cover the spread.

(It’s not a great sign for Lions bettors that Mahomes averages more than 300 yards and 3.5 touchdown passes every season opener, though.)

(+1) Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

We are fully aware of the fact that Aaron Rodgers is now the quarterback for the New York Jets, but it still doesn’t feel right that the Bears are favored against the Packers.

Chicago hasn’t won a game against Green Bay since December 2018, but has a great opportunity to break that eight-game losing streak Sunday. Justin Fields now has actual pass catchers, with D.J. Moore and Robert Tonyan joining a group that already had Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet on the roster, but things still look suspect in the trenches — which is where this game should be won. The Packers’ front seven is one of the best in the NFL, while the Bears offensive line still has plenty of questions it needs to answer. The Pack will also run the ball effectively, which should be the difference.

(+2.5) New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills

There’s a chance we’ve watched too much “Hard Knocks” and fell into the trap, but this feels like the perfect time for the Jets to make a statement.

The Jets are loaded with talent, boasting the top running back room in the NFL and one of the best young receivers the league has to offer. They’ll need the offensive line to hold up, but barring a disaster the offense should be able to put up some respectable numbers against an injured Bills defense. Speaking of defense, New York is home to what might be the AFC’s best — which is bad news for Buffalo’s offense. There is only one chance to make a first impression, and the new-look Jets will do everything they can to make theirs a positive one.