NFL Picks: Best-Bet Parlay Envisions Chiefs Bounce-Back Game Should Jets really be getting nine points with their defense? by Sean T. McGuire 2 Hours Ago

Those who lost their Week 1 wagers probably ended the day a bit less enthusiased about the return of the NFL. But at least the majority of bettors can find solace in one thing: It beats being a New York Jets fan.

Hopes and dreams of Gang Green fans were slashed merely four plays into New York’s season opener with the season-ending injury Aaron Rodgers suffered. It caused the Jets to balloon on the Super Bowl betting board, especially hurtful for a fanbase that entered the season with title aspirations.

The overreactions from fanbases and oddsmakers have followed the Rodgers news and Week 1 in general. We tried to sift through those when making our selections for our Week 2 best-bet parlay.

In Week 1, our best-bet parlay was a Jacksonville Jaguars-Indianapolis Colts Under away from cashing. Jacksonville’s third-quarter brain fart that led to an Indianapolis defensive touchdown, coupled with two Jaguars touchdowns in a span of 1:06 in the fourth quarter, was not appreciated.

Anyway, we’re back. All lines are courtesy of the consensus data listed on NESNBets.com live odds page.

Chicago Bears (+2.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Would this line be different if the Buccaneers didn’t beat the Vikings in Week 1? Most likely. And Tampa Bay won in large part because of two Minnesota turnovers — the Vikings fumbled at Tampa Bay’s 26-yard line and threw an interception at the 13-yard line. The Bears didn’t show a whole lot on the road, but we’re still not too confident in Baker Mayfield’s Buccaneers. Mayfield is 0-8 ATS in his last eight starts as the favorite.

Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans OVER 45.5

Brandon Staley and the Chargers defense allowed the Miami Dolphins to put up 536 total yards (!) in a putrid Week 1 performance. And while the Titans don’t have that group of playmakers on the outside, they do have their own strength behind Derrick Henry. On the other sideline, Tennessee got thrown on by Derek Carr and the Saints in Week 1 and LA has a better receiving group than New Orleans. With or without the questionable Austin Ekeler, we should see some points in this one.

Kansas City Chiefs moneyline at Jacksonville Jaguars

This line has moved from Kansas City -2.5 to -3.5 so we’re going to avoid the number. However, the Chiefs likely will have two All-Pros in tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones, two of their three best players behind Patrick Mahomes, back. Should that be the case, we’re banking on a bounce-back win in Jacksonville. The Jaguars needed 14 fourth-quarter points to edge the lowly Colts in Week 1, after all.

New York Jets (+9) at Dallas Cowboys

NESN’s Sam Panayotovich shared how Aaron Rogers is worth 5.5 points toward the spread, which opened with Dallas as a 3-point home favorite. And while the season-ending Achilles injury that Rodgers suffered is devastating to the Jets, the number feels too high given New York’s defensive potential. Especially since the Cowboys’ offense didn’t show much of anything in a 40-0 rout of the New York Giants. This feels like a 20-13 verdict.

Payout: 1 unit to win 10.2 ($10 wins $102.20)

To date: 3-1 (Down 1 unit)