The AFC East has made storylines around the NFL this offseason, and the regular season will only be that much more exciting as we determine how it shakes out.

Here are our bold predictions.

Buffalo Bills

Struggle to Make Playoffs

The AFC is a gauntlet; there is no skipping around that, and it will result in multiple teams who were presumed to be playoff locks missing the postseason. The Buffalo Bills will highlight that list. Josh Allen has continually come up short in the postseason, so it’s hard to assert confidence in him carrying this team. Heading into the regular season and looking at the team collectively, including Allen, there is reason to believe a step back is coming. Putting their demanding schedule aside, a rift with Stefon Diggs is brewing, they continue to lack a proven running attack, and their offensive line will be below average. They could be solid defensively, but losing defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier cannot be glossed over. The AFC East is vastly improved, putting more pressure on the Bills, which I question they’ll live up to.

New England Patriots

Have a 10-win season, Make Playoffs

Since Tom Brady left New England, the Patriots have been forgotten, but understandably so, as they’ve been mediocre at best in recent seasons (despite making the playoffs in 2021). As the AFC East has made headways this offseason, the Patriots have been dismissed as the worst team in the division rather consensually, but the tone around them will quickly change. Looking at the quarterback spot, Mac Jones has a ton of pressure on him, but having a bright offensive mind like Bill O’Brien in his corner will do wonders. No longer having Matt Patricia calling plays matters! Defensively, they were underrated last year and will have another year of continuity under their belts, potentially elevating them to a top-five unit. This Patriots team will continue to fly under the radar, but I’m sure that’s precisely what Belichick wants.

New York Jets

Offensive Line Holds Back Team

Oh, the New York Jets are finally making the headlines! What an offseason they’ve had. Bringing in Aaron Rodgers shook the NFL and put the Jets at the forefront of NFL discussions. They added weapons offensively to go with reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson to put Rodgers in the best position to succeed. But the guys protecting Rodgers could harm the team the most. The offense can have a ton of playmakers, and the defense can be exciting, but if the offensive line can’t keep the quarterback safe, none of it matters. There have been rumblings about how poor the offensive line has looked all training camp. Rodgers has chewed them out at practice, and they’ve continued to rotate guys in and out to see what works, but none of it has. We don’t know what the line will look like come Week 1, but if this unit plays as badly as we’ve heard, they’ll hold back this team.

Miami Dolphins

Defense Takes Off

The Miami Dolphins’ offense will be fine with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle flying around, but the defense will make or break the season. Vic Fangio, one of the most well-respected defensive minds in football, comes in as defensive coordinator and has the pieces to take this defense to another level in his system. Losing Jalen Ramsey until December stings, but they’ll have him back when it matters most. Still, the secondary should be solid with Xavien Howard leading the way. Their front played well last season, but now Jaelen Phillips is expected to take off on the edge, elevating the unit around him. If the defense performs as expected, the Dolphins will be in the playoffs.

