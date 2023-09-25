NFL Super Bowl Odds Power Rankings: 49ers, Chiefs on Top by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers looked the part of Super Bowl contenders in their Week 3 victories. Which other teams are in the conversation?

1. (Tie) Kansas City Chiefs +600 (Last week: +600)

There’s nothing like a date with the Chicago Bears to get your offense back on track. The defending Super Bowl champs thumped the Bears at home on Sunday but haven’t seen their Lombardi trophy odds fluctuate from the +600 they sat at last week.

1. (Tie) San Francisco 49ers +600 (Last week: +700)

The San Francisco 49ers have looked the part of a prime Super Bowl contender through three weeks, outscoring their opponents 90-42. With a 3-0 start for the 49ers, they’ve seen their Super Bowl odds bet down from +700 to +600.

3. Philadelphia Eagles +700 (Last week: +750)

The reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles have yet to explode on the scene in 2023, but they also haven’t lost a game. The Eagles head into their Monday night clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a battle of 2-0 teams. Philadelphia saw their Super Bowl odds rise from +750 to +700.

4. Buffalo Bills +950 (Last week: +1000)

There was much to like about the Buffalo Bills in Week 3, especially defensively. A late field goal by the Washington Commanders broke their shutout, but the Bills looked the part of a Super Bowl contender and saw their odds rise from +1000 to +950.

5. (Tie) Dallas Cowboys +1000 (Last week: +850)

Week 3 was a prime letdown spot for the Dallas Cowboys, and they let us down. The Cowboys struggled on the road as near two-touchdown favorites, falling to the Arizona Cardinals and dropping to 2-1 on the camping. The Cowboys saw their Super Bowl odds fall from +850 to +1000.

5. (Tie) Miami Dolphins +1000 (Last week: +1500)

The Miami Dolphins dropped an astonishing 70 points in their Week 3 thrashing of the Denver Broncos. Yes, you read that correctly: 70 points. With an offensive showing for the ages, the Dolphins saw their Super Bowl odds bet down from +1500 to +1000.

7. Baltimore Ravens +1300 (Last week: +1000)

The Baltimore Ravens will want to throw out the game tape from Sunday, which saw them drop their Week 3 clash with the Indianapolis Colts at home. With the Ravens getting upset, they saw their Super Bowl odds drop from +1000 to +1300.

8. Detroit Lions +2200 (Last week: +2600)

In Week 3, the Detroit Lions looked the part of an NFC contender when they took down the Atlanta Falcons at home. The Lions defense played well, leading to their Super Bowl odds rising from +2600 to +2200.

9. (Tie) Cleveland Browns +2400 (Last week: +2000)

The Cleveland Browns defense has been the story early on after they improved to 2-1 with a victory over the Tennessee Titans. Still, the Browns saw their Super Bowl odds take a hit over the last week and dropped from +2000 to +2400.

9. (Tie) Cincinnati Bengals +2400 (Last week: +1800)

After dropping back-to-back games against AFC North opponents, the Cincinnati Bengals will try and pick up their first win of the season on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams. The Bengals have seen their Super Bowl odds drop from +1800 to +2400 over the last week.

Super Bowl Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Odds Kansas City Chiefs 600 San Francisco 49ers 600 Philadelphia Eagles 700 Buffalo Bills 950 Dallas Cowboys 1000 Miami Dolphins 1000 Baltimore Ravens 1300 Detroit Lions 2200 Cleveland Browns 2400 Cincinnati Bengals 2400 Jacksonville Jaguars 3000 Los Angeles Chargers 3000 New Orleans Saints 3500 Green Bay Packers 3800 Pittsburgh Steelers 3800 Atlanta Falcons 4500 Seattle Seahawks 4500 Minnesota Vikings 6000 Tennessee Titans 6500 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6500 Los Angeles Rams 8000 New England Patriots 8000 Washington Commanders 10000 Indianapolis Colts 11000 Denver Broncos 12000 New York Jets 12000 New York Giants 13000 Las Vegas Raiders 17000 Chicago Bears 30000 Carolina Panthers 30000 Houston Texans 30000 Arizona Cardinals 50000

