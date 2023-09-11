NFL Super Bowl Odds Power Rankings: 49ers, Cowboys Impress

by

2 Hours Ago

The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers looked the part of Super Bowl contenders in their big Week 1 victories.

What other teams are in the conversation?

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

1. Kansas City Chiefs +650 (Last week: +600)

Patrick Mahomes looked the part on Thursday Night Football, but his pass catchers didn’t. Still, there’s not much to panic about if you’re the Kansas City Chiefs, even after they saw their Super Bowl odds decrease from +600 to +650. 

2. Philadelphia Eagles +700 (Last week: +800)

It wasn’t a picture-perfect Week 1 victory for the Philadelphia Eagles, but they did so in a challenging environment on the road in New England. With a win to kick off their NFC title defense, the Eagles saw their Super Bowl odds bet down from +800 to +700. 

3. San Francisco 49ers +850 (Last week: +1000)

The San Francisco 49ers were slight road favorites heading into Pittsburgh in Week 1, proving why that line was fishy. The 49ers laid a beat down on the Steelers 30-7, which led their odds of winning the Super Bowl getting bet down from +1000 to +850. 

4. Buffalo Bills +900 (Last week: +900)

The chatter surrounding the Buffalo Bills in the offseason has been interesting but doesn’t align with their odds heading into Monday Night Football against the New York Jets. Many pundits expect the Bills to take a step back in 2023, but their +900 Super Bowl odds don’t reflect that. 

5. Dallas Cowboys +1100 (Last week: +1300) 

The Dallas Cowboys found their groove on offense in Week 1 against the New York Giants while also putting on a defensive clinic. The Cowboys thumped the Giants 40-0 on Sunday Night Football and saw their Super Bowl odds bet down from +1300 to +1100. 

6. Cincinnati Bengals +1300 (Last week: +1000)

One of the biggest duds of Week 1 came from the Cincinnati Bengals on offense against the Cleveland Browns. The Bengals mustered up just three points and couldn’t get anything going, leading to their Super Bowl odds dropping from +1000 to +1300

7. Detroit Lions +1700 (Last week: +2100) 

One of the biggest winners of Week 1 was the Detroit Lions. The Lions entered Kansas City and knocked off the defending Super Bowl champs in impressive fashion on Thursday night. With that, the Lions saw their Super Bowl odds bet down from +2100 to +1700

8. Baltimore Ravens +1800 (Last week: +1800) 

The Baltimore Ravens got the job done in Week 1 against the Houston Texans, but it didn’t look impressive. Add on that running back J.K. Dobbins will likely miss the remainder of the year with a torn Achilles, and things aren’t going well in Baltimore despite their +1800 odds.

9. (Tie) New York Jets +2000 (Last week: +1800)

It’s interesting that although the New York Jets have yet to suit up for their Monday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills, they’ve still seen their Super Bowl odds fall over the last week from +1800 to +2000. 

9. (Tie) Miami Dolphins +2000 (Last week: +2100)

The Miami Dolphins were explosive on offense in their Week 1 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Miami registered 36 points, while the Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill duo stole the show, leading to their Super Bowl odds rising from +2100 to +2000. 

Super Bowl Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Odds
Kansas City Chiefs 650
Philadelphia Eagles 700
San Francisco 49ers 850
Buffalo Bills 900
Dallas Cowboys 1100
Cincinnati Bengals 1300
Detroit Lions 1700
Baltimore Ravens 1800
New York Jets 2000
Miami Dolphins 2000
Cleveland Browns 2200
Jacksonville Jaguars 2500
Los Angeles Chargers 2500
New Orleans Saints 3000
Green Bay Packers 4000
Atlanta Falcons 4000
Seattle Seahawks 4500
Minnesota Vikings 5000
Los Angeles Rams 6500
Denver Broncos 6500
New England Patriots 6500
New York Giants 7000
Las Vegas Raiders 7500
Chicago Bears 8000
Pittsburgh Steelers 8000
Washington Commanders 8500
Tennessee Titans 10000
Carolina Panthers 10000
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10000
Indianapolis Colts 12000
Houston Texans 20000
Arizona Cardinals 30000

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Thumbnail photo via Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Picked For You

Related