NFL Super Bowl Odds Power Rankings: 49ers, Cowboys Impress

The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers looked the part of Super Bowl contenders in their big Week 1 victories.

What other teams are in the conversation?

1. Kansas City Chiefs +650 (Last week: +600)

Patrick Mahomes looked the part on Thursday Night Football, but his pass catchers didn’t. Still, there’s not much to panic about if you’re the Kansas City Chiefs, even after they saw their Super Bowl odds decrease from +600 to +650.

2. Philadelphia Eagles +700 (Last week: +800)

It wasn’t a picture-perfect Week 1 victory for the Philadelphia Eagles, but they did so in a challenging environment on the road in New England. With a win to kick off their NFC title defense, the Eagles saw their Super Bowl odds bet down from +800 to +700.

3. San Francisco 49ers +850 (Last week: +1000)

The San Francisco 49ers were slight road favorites heading into Pittsburgh in Week 1, proving why that line was fishy. The 49ers laid a beat down on the Steelers 30-7, which led their odds of winning the Super Bowl getting bet down from +1000 to +850.

4. Buffalo Bills +900 (Last week: +900)

The chatter surrounding the Buffalo Bills in the offseason has been interesting but doesn’t align with their odds heading into Monday Night Football against the New York Jets. Many pundits expect the Bills to take a step back in 2023, but their +900 Super Bowl odds don’t reflect that.

5. Dallas Cowboys +1100 (Last week: +1300)

The Dallas Cowboys found their groove on offense in Week 1 against the New York Giants while also putting on a defensive clinic. The Cowboys thumped the Giants 40-0 on Sunday Night Football and saw their Super Bowl odds bet down from +1300 to +1100.

6. Cincinnati Bengals +1300 (Last week: +1000)

One of the biggest duds of Week 1 came from the Cincinnati Bengals on offense against the Cleveland Browns. The Bengals mustered up just three points and couldn’t get anything going, leading to their Super Bowl odds dropping from +1000 to +1300.

7. Detroit Lions +1700 (Last week: +2100)

One of the biggest winners of Week 1 was the Detroit Lions. The Lions entered Kansas City and knocked off the defending Super Bowl champs in impressive fashion on Thursday night. With that, the Lions saw their Super Bowl odds bet down from +2100 to +1700.

8. Baltimore Ravens +1800 (Last week: +1800)

The Baltimore Ravens got the job done in Week 1 against the Houston Texans, but it didn’t look impressive. Add on that running back J.K. Dobbins will likely miss the remainder of the year with a torn Achilles, and things aren’t going well in Baltimore despite their +1800 odds.

9. (Tie) New York Jets +2000 (Last week: +1800)

It’s interesting that although the New York Jets have yet to suit up for their Monday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills, they’ve still seen their Super Bowl odds fall over the last week from +1800 to +2000.

9. (Tie) Miami Dolphins +2000 (Last week: +2100)

The Miami Dolphins were explosive on offense in their Week 1 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Miami registered 36 points, while the Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill duo stole the show, leading to their Super Bowl odds rising from +2100 to +2000.

Team Odds Kansas City Chiefs 650 Philadelphia Eagles 700 San Francisco 49ers 850 Buffalo Bills 900 Dallas Cowboys 1100 Cincinnati Bengals 1300 Detroit Lions 1700 Baltimore Ravens 1800 New York Jets 2000 Miami Dolphins 2000 Cleveland Browns 2200 Jacksonville Jaguars 2500 Los Angeles Chargers 2500 New Orleans Saints 3000 Green Bay Packers 4000 Atlanta Falcons 4000 Seattle Seahawks 4500 Minnesota Vikings 5000 Los Angeles Rams 6500 Denver Broncos 6500 New England Patriots 6500 New York Giants 7000 Las Vegas Raiders 7500 Chicago Bears 8000 Pittsburgh Steelers 8000 Washington Commanders 8500 Tennessee Titans 10000 Carolina Panthers 10000 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10000 Indianapolis Colts 12000 Houston Texans 20000 Arizona Cardinals 30000

