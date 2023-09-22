NFL Week 3: Kelce's Arrowhead Antics to Buffalo's Best Bets by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

The NFL world is abuzz, and all eyes are on the Kansas City Chiefs‘ Travis Kelce. After an unsure start last week, Kelce proved he’s still the red-zone threat.

Kelce to score a touchdown against a struggling Chicago Bears defense is listed at -150. Some eyebrows might be raised at those odds, but when it cashes, you’re not paying the juice.

Arrowhead will be the stage where the Bears seek their first win of the season. The Kansas City faithful are eagerly waiting, and with Kelce’s impressive nine targets last week, the hopes are high.

While the Chiefs make headlines, the Buffalo Bills garner attention, especially running back James Cook. Despite being the lead back for Buffalo, Cook hasn’t found the end zone this season. However, with personal joy from welcoming a daughter this past Wednesday, many believe this could be his week. The odds? A tempting +145 for Cook to score his first touchdown of the year.

But let’s not forget about Brian Robinson of the Washington Commanders. With impressive odds at +125 to score, Robinson is predicted to do wonders on the field. Last week, he bagged two touchdowns against the Denver Broncos, proving his potential in the NFL this season.

From seasoned players like Kelce to those still proving their worth like Cook and Robinson, the NFL season promises exciting matchups and fantastic betting odds.

