NFL Week 4 Most Bet Games, Teams and Totals: Dolphins-Bills Seeing Action

As we enter another week of the NFL season, the betting landscape continues evolving. Here’s a deep dive into which games, teams, and totals bettors are favoring at BetMGM Sportsbook as we gear up for the action.

Most Bet Games (Tickets)

Dolphins-Bills: This matchup has attracted a significant amount of attention from bettors. The allure of two strong teams battling it out atop the AFC East has undoubtedly played a role in the influx of tickets.

Chiefs-Jets: With the Chiefs always a popular choice among bettors, it’s no surprise to see this game on the list. Taylor Swift’s connection to Travis Kelce probably doesn’t hurt either. The Jets’ performance this season may also be playing a part in the high ticket count.

Steelers-Texans: A battle that has a history of close encounters. The betting community is clearly expecting another thrilling game. Pittsburgh is always a popular bet team, as well.

Most Bet Teams (Tickets)

Chiefs -8.5: Despite a rather sizable spread, bettors are leaning heavily on the Chiefs to cover. Their explosive offense and strong track record make them a favorable bet.

Dolphins +2.5: With the spread is not in their favor, the Dolphins are another popular choice among bettors this week.

Jaguars -3: A close spread, but bettors are showing faith in the Jaguars to pull off a win and cover the points.

Most Bet Teams (Handle)

Chiefs -8.5: Not only are the Chiefs attracting a large number of tickets, but the handle, or total amount bet, on them is also significant. This shows strong confidence in their ability to perform and some big-money backers.

Bills -2.5: While the Dolphins are popular in ticket count, the money is flowing towards the Bills, suggesting that while more people are betting on the Dolphins, the bigger bets are being placed on the Bills.

Jaguars -3: Mirroring their position in ticket counts, the Jaguars are also seeing a strong handle in their favor.

Most Bet Overs (Tickets)

Dolphins-Bills 53.5: An anticipated high-scoring affair, bettors are expecting a shootout and are betting on the over. MVP candidates Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa should bring fireworks on both sides.

Rams-Colts 45.5: Another game that’s catching the eyes of bettors expecting a higher score. With a lower total, it appears bettors have faith these teams can score in the twenties.

Steelers-Texans 42: Rounding out our top three, this matchup is also projected to be an offensive showcase. The lowest total of the most bet overs comes a week after both Pittsburgh and Houston had no trouble scoring.

Most Bet Unders (Tickets)

Ravens-Browns 40.5: With two traditionally strong defenses, bettors expect a low-scoring game, placing their bets on the under. The Ravens are battling a litany of injuries, and Cleveland’s D has been dominant.

Broncos-Bears 46: Both teams have shown their defensive prowess this season, and the betting community is anticipating a battle in the trenches. Their offenses have not been impressive, either.

Falcons-Jaguars 43.5: Despite the Jaguars being favored in terms of spread and handle, bettors foresee a game that doesn’t reach the over. Both teams lean heavily on the run, so this one could be a grind-the-clock game.

It’s always fascinating to see where the betting community is placing their trust, especially with a sport as unpredictable as the NFL. As the season progresses, these trends can provide valuable insights into the broader perception of team performance and game outcomes.

