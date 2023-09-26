NFL's International Series: A Step Towards Global Expansion by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

As the NFL gears up for its next three international games, one can’t help but ponder the league’s increasing global appeal.

1. The Jacksonville Jaguars’ English Affair

The Jaguars’ continued presence in the UK over the past few years has been nothing short of remarkable. Having been among the first to play overseas, they’ve essentially acted as ambassadors for the league. With significant business connections in London, Shad Khan was instrumental in pushing for this outreach. Speculation has arisen regarding a possible relocation due to Khan’s interests in England. However, complications with retail and stadium development in Duval could suggest otherwise. Despite these speculations, the Jaguars’ UK games offer more than just a routine match; they represent the league’s aspirations.

2. Exploring New Horizons

Germany, Tottenham, and Wembley have already witnessed the NFL’s successful exhibitions. The league is now setting its sights further afield. Peter O’Neill, the VP of International Operations, hinted at potential games in Spain, specifically Madrid, and also pointed towards Rio and Sao Paulo. Mirroring the NHL’s recent venture into Australia, the NFL is keen to globalize, with flag football spanning 58 countries and aspirations for Olympic representation.

3. Financial Implications for Home Teams

What does a team like the Jacksonville Jaguars stand to gain financially by being the designated home team overseas? Is it more lucrative than playing in Duval County?

The NFL approaches the financials on a case-by-case basis. Teams are reimbursed for their overseas expenditures, which includes on-field compensation. Moreover, a post-game bye week ensures players recover from the rigors of international travel. By participating in numerous NFL events overseas, the intrinsic value of these teams augments.

However, every silver lining has its own cloud. The league’s international fixtures clash with certain team’s domestic commitments. For instance, the Green Bay Packers’ lease restricts their participation overseas. Consequently, fans won’t see them play internationally unless the lease is renegotiated. Each team’s situation varies, but rest assured, the NFL typically bridges any financial disparities.

Though still in its nascent stage, the NFL’s global outreach showcases a promising trajectory. As the league steadily marks its footprint on international soil, fans across the globe wait with bated breath for the next touchdown.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.