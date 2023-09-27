NHL's Aussie Adventure: Kings vs. Coyotes in Melbourne by SportsGrid 40 Minutes Ago

Gary Bettman has once again pushed the boundaries of the National Hockey League, taking the sport to fresh territory â€“ the land Down Under. As part of this bold venture, Melbourne Laver Arena played host to a thrilling preseason encounter between the LA Kings and the Arizona Coyotes.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

The numbers were nothing short of impressive. Over the two-game series, approximately 13,000 spectators were in attendance. This wasn’t just a match; it was an event, with merchandise representing all 32 NHL teams flying off the shelves.

From a tourism perspective, the games brought a significant boost. Local tourist organizations have confirmed that a whopping 42% of ticket sales were from individuals outside of Victoria Province. This isn’t merely about the love of the game; it’s becoming evident that hockey is becoming a notable tourist attraction in Australia. Many attendees were possibly unfamiliar with the sport, but the allure of experiencing a North American staple in Australian territory was irresistible.

In a show of cultural exchange, both teams took some time off to delve into local sports culture. They made their way to the renowned Melbourne Cricket Ground to witness the high-adrenaline world of Australian Rules football. In a stark comparison, the arena was packed with an astounding 98,000 spectators.

While ice hockey’s debut in Australia was undoubtedly a monumental success, the comparison with Australian Rules football is a gentle reminder: hockey has made a splash, but it has some way to go before it can compete with the titans of Australian sports.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.