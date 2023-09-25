Notre Dame Dropped by Ohio State in Thrilling CFB Showdown by SportsGrid 3 Hours Ago

Ninth-ranked Notre Dame welcomed sixth-ranked Ohio State in a matchup that lived up to all its billing and more. It was an encounter that had all the elements of an epic, from the first whistle to the very last second.

The odds were stacked against Notre Dame as they entered the game as a three-point underdog. But the Buckeyes’ tenacity showcased that in football, it’s not about the odds but about the moments that define a match. And for the Buckeyes, it was a dive across the goal line to score a touchdown with only one tick left on the clock, clinching a nail-biting 17-14 victory for Ohio State.

It was a heartbreak for Notre Dame. The Irish tasted their first defeat of the season, while the Buckeyes celebrated an unblemished record of 4-0. The echoes of celebrations could be heard all the way to Las Vegas, but not just from the sportsbooks.

For fans and neutrals alike, it was a spectacle. The intensity, the nerve-wracking finishes, it all harked back to classic moments like the ‘Bush Push’ incident two decades ago, right in the same stadium.

Sam Hartman of Notre Dame gave a commendable performance but ultimately couldn’t close out the game. They almost had it. Almost. But football is a game of inches and seconds, and Ohio State made sure they utilized every bit of it.

Ryan Day, the Ohio State coach, had a statement to make, and he made it emphatically. There were whispers, murmurs, and rumors about his football team’s grit or perceived lack thereof. But this performance, especially in the dying moments, silenced all the critics.

Day, in his post-game interview, which is still being talked about on Monday morning.

And speak it did. Ohio State’s victory over Notre Dame will be remembered not just for the result but for the spirit, passion, and drama it brought to the gridiron. It’s a setback for Notre Dame, but the season is long, and they have more games to prove their mettle. For Ohio State, it’s a statement of intent as they continue their march undefeated.

