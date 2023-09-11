O-Line Blunders: What's Wrong with the Giants? by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

The Dallas Cowboys delivered a win in what should have been pegged as the easiest pick on the board. With the game seemingly over 40 minutes in, the New York Giants appeared entirely outclassed. From the onset, there was a sense of certainty that the Giants stood no chance against the Cowboys.

Daniel Jones, the Giants’ quarterback, seemed off-balance and hurried. On more than one occasion, he resembled a player desperate to avoid a sack, carelessly tossing the ball as he ran out of bounds, resulting in easy interceptions. While the prowess of the Cowboys is undeniable, it raises the question: Were the Giants truly as underwhelming as they appeared?

The Giants’ offensive line was a glaring concern. Last season, they were subjected to the highest pressure rate in the league, and their offseason moves to remedy this did little to inspire confidence. Their primary solution? Drafting a rookie center. Against a team like the Cowboys, such a decision was brutally exposed. Dallas’s defense exerted pressure before Jones could set himself, highlighting the chinks in the Giants’ armor.

There’s been much debate surrounding Jones and his recent contract. Many believe his previous season’s achievements resulted from strategic play-calling, especially in the red zone, rather than his prowess. With the present scenario, it seems those reservations had some merit.

The root of the Giants’ problems is undeniably their offensive line. Designing an effective passing attack with a porous offensive line is daunting. The Giants find themselves in a precarious position. The pass rushes in the NFC East are unrelenting, and the Giants’ present setup seems ill-equipped to handle them.

While Dallas looks set for a promising season, the Giants have their work cut out. Their primary focus? Overhauling that offensive line, and fast.

