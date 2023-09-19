Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Betting Preview: Clash of the Titans in South Bend by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

As the college football season heats up, this Saturday promises a high-octane clash between two unbeaten heavyweights – the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The stage is set, and with kickoff drawing near, the anticipation is palpable.

Ohio State started on the betting line as a 7.5-point favorite. However, bettors had different plans as the line swiftly moved down to a lean 3.5 points. Adding to the drama, the over/under also plummeted, from a robust mid-sixties down to 54.5. But there’s no raining on this parade, with forecasts promising perfect football weather: a comfortable 75-76 degrees with mild winds.

With this marquee matchup on the horizon, let’s dissect the nitty-gritty details.

Why have the Buckeyes seen their odds shrink? The reason is the ever-resilient Fighting Irish. Notre Dame boasts an enviable 4-0 record, with an impressive 3-1 against the spread. The single non-cover came last week against Central Michigan, but they still secured a dominant 41-17 win. They might’ve missed the 34.5-point favorite mark, but the Irish are no slouches.

The buzz around Notre Dame revolves around their new quarterback – the prodigious transfer, Sam Hartman. This seasoned veteran has penned a storied chapter in ACC history and now looks to close his college tenure on a high in South Bend. Last week alone, Hartman tossed for 330 yards and four touchdowns against CMU. His season stats are eye-popping: 13 touchdowns and not a single interception. Supporting Hartman is the dynamic running back Audric Estime, who’s rushed for an average of over 130 yards per game, with five TDs to his name.

However, Ohio State’s concerns aren’t limited to Hartman. Their Achilles’ heel has been halting ferocious rushing attacks over the past two seasons. Their defensive unit, though, has been a revelation this year – ranking among the top 10 in scoring defense. Additionally, they boast one of college football’s five best rushing and total defenses.

The Buckeyes’ offense, which looked slightly sluggish in their opening two games, came alive last week. Kyle McCord was named the full-time starter and didn’t disappoint – racking up 318 passing yards against Western Kentucky. In that explosive game, Marvin Harrison Jr. snagged five catches, accumulating 126 yards and a touchdown. With this rejuvenated offense, Ohio State looks to march into South Bend and challenge Notre Dame’s stellar defense.

Conversely, the Fighting Irish defense has been nothing short of elite this season. They’ve consistently ranked in the top 10 across most metrics, especially against the pass.

Saturday’s game is a mouth-watering prospect – a potent Ohio State offense against the steadfast Notre Dame defense under the benevolent gaze of Touchdown Jesus. Which team will come out on top in this prime-time epic? One thing’s for sure: football fans are in for a treat.

