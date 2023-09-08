Oregon Ducks vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders: Can Ducks Offense Fly High Again? by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

When Texas Tech hosts a top 15-ranked Oregon squad at Lubbock, the line currently sitting at seven suggests we’re in for a great contest. As college football enthusiasts look to this matchup, the anticipation is palpable.

Starting with Texas Tech, their previous game showcased both their potential and their weaknesses. Holding a comfortable 17-3 lead against Wyoming at halftime, their second-half performance raised eyebrows. Failing to make crucial halftime adjustments, they averaged a mere 2.8 yards per carry against Wyoming’s staunch front seven. However, QB Tyler Shough showed promise, amassing 312 passing yards.

Conversely, Oregon’s recent domination of Portland State can’t be ignored. Bo Nix had a day to remember, hitting his targets with 85% accuracy and racking up 287 yards and three touchdowns. But, as impressive as that performance was, heading to Lubbock presents a different challenge.

Texas Tech boasts a commendable home record. They were a force in Lubbock last year, going 6-1 and outscoring FBS opponents by an average of 12.6 points per game. Could Saturday night be the stage for another home triumph? The bells in Lubbock might be ringing in celebration as Texas Tech seeks an outright victory against a high-flying Oregon team.

Interestingly, the over/under for this game sits at 68.5. Given Oregon’s recent offensive onslaught against Portland State, where their mascot was seemingly too exhausted to continue its celebratory push-ups, one might lean towards the over. But there’s a strong case for the under.

For Texas Tech to find success, they’ll need to revert to their late-season form from last year. Averaging 193.6 rushing yards per game in their last seven regular-season games, their ground game could be the key. Tahj Brooks and the running game will be crucial if they hope to control the pace. A slower, ground-and-pound approach might be Texas Tech’s best strategy against a potent Oregon offense, potentially leading to a total score below 68.5.

All in all, this matchup is set to be a thriller. Whether it’s a high-scoring affair or a tactical ground game, fans in Lubbock and across the country will be glued to their screens.

