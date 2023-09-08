Panthers vs. Falcons: Can Atlanta Spoil Bryce Young's NFL Debut?

Desmond Ridder is the man chosen to quarterback the Falcons. While he’s had some taste of NFL action â€“ starting the final four games last season â€“ he’s essentially a neophyte, readying himself for his sophomore season. Opposing him? Bryce Young, the starry-eyed first-overall pick from the 2023 NFL Draft, is stepping onto the NFL turf for his regular-season debut. The stakes are high, and the Falcons are the bookies’ darlings, carrying a 3.5-point spread as favorites.

DRS, the challenge awaiting Young is far from simple. Making your debut as a rookie quarterback is challenging enough, but doing so in the cauldron-like atmosphere of Atlanta’s dome? That’s a baptism by fire.

While the odds seem about right, considering the weapons at Carolina’s disposal, parallels can be drawn to the recent performance of the Kansas City Chiefs. Wide receivers can often be a quarterback’s safety blanket â€“ not necessarily requiring spectacular throws, but rather aiding their QB by making the routine catches. So, when we address the Panthers, ignoring the concerning news surrounding their receiving corps is impossible.

DJ Chark, one of the top weapons for Carolina, has been sidelined all week with a hamstring problem. Not to be outdone, another key target, Adam Thielen â€“ a recent addition to the Panthers â€“ is also on the injury list thanks to an ankle issue. Late-week practice reports will be pivotal in determining their game status. But confidence might be hard to muster if you’re Bryce Young, preparing for your debut and potentially missing two primary receiving options.

Now, it’s not all sunshine for the Falcons, either. Though Ridder has a handful of starts to his name, he’s still relatively green. Nonetheless, in this specific matchup, placing trust in the Panthers, especially with their injury woes, feels a tad premature.

Sunday’s clash promises a riveting display of young talent, rookie mistakes, and unexpected twists. And while it’s still anyone’s game, early indications seem to favor the home side in this encounter.