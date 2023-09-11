Patriots Costly Penalty Helps Eagles Bettors Earn Week 1 Payout Philadelphia covered the spread by Tim Crowley 4 Minutes Ago

The New England Patriots fought through early adversity and nearly completed the comeback in a 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles earned the win and covered the spread that bounced between 3 1/2 and four points this week.

Kendrick Bourne caught his second of two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to bring the score to 25-20. The Patriots went for a two-point conversion to cut the game to a field-goal deficit. Initially, Mac Jones scrambled into the end zone to convert the try.

Instead, a penalty flag came in on right tackle Calvin Anderson, who spent the preseason on the non-football injury (NFI) list. The holding penalty wiped away the conversion and the Patriots failed on the ensuing attempt when Jones’ pass was batted down in front of the end zone.

Had the Patriots converted, a majority of bettors could have been in trouble in a would-have-been three-point game. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Eagles were responsible for 80% of spread bets and 70% of spread handles.

With the failed two-point conversion following the penalty, the Eagles moved to 1-0 in the standings and covering the spread.