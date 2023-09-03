Predicting the Best Defense in Each AFC Division by SportsGrid 3 Hours Ago

The offensive firepower in the AFC is next level with the number of star quarterbacks, putting that much more pressure on the defenses. Stopping the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Trevor Lawrence, Lamar Jackson, and Aaron Rodgers will be must-see TV, so these are our predictions for the best defenses in each division.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

The New York Jets defense made their presence known last year, and with more reinforcements and development, this unit could be ready to do some damage. It starts with reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Sauce Gardner. He wasn’t just the best defensive rookie last year but one of the best defensive players, period. A solid secondary and linebacker corps helps, but this defensive line could be transcendent under Robert Saleh’s direction this year. Quinnen Williams played himself into the Defensive Player of the Year conversation last year, with Jermaine Johnson and Will McDonald IV expected to do tremendous things. Not to mention, having competent quarterback play will keep the defense well-rested without the weight of the entire team on their shoulders.

Given how the Baltimore Ravens looked with Roquan Smith in the second half of last season, it’s hard not to go with them. Still, they lost a few starters to free agency, and their top cornerback, Marlon Humphrey, is injured. In my eyes, the Pittsburgh Steelers are flying completely under the radar. Do the Steelers have the most talent? No, but they have TJ Watt, who, when on the field, is one of the best players in the sport. Last year, when Watt played, the Steelers went 8-2. They were 1-6 without him, with massive defensive stat discrepancies. I don’t care who else the Steelers may or may not trot out there; as long as Watt is on the field, I’m riding with the Steelers.

The AFC South is the worst division in football regarding defensive talent. It may not be close. Indianapolis and Jacksonville won’t be competitive defensively; neither will Houston, but DeMeco Ryans could make them attractive. That leaves the Tennessee Titans, and while I have to acknowledge that last season, their pass defense was abysmal, their run defense is elite. Last season, the Titans’ defensive front allowed the fewest rushing yards per game in the league, even beating out the 49ers. Led by Jeffery Simmons, expect more of the same upfront. Mike Vrabel is a great coach and creative defensive mind and will find a way to make his secondary competitive this year because they can’t get much worse.



Every defense in the AFC West is sweating, having to go up against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs or the loaded LA Chargers’ offense, but the Denver Broncos have the best chance of succeeding against both this year. To start, their secondary is incredible. Pat Surtain has a case for the best cornerback in football, and Justin Simmons is a darn good safety. They have a reliable group of linebackers and a defensive line that got a much-needed boost from Frank Clark in free agency this offseason. With a strong defense in place, if Sean Payton can make Russell Wilson competent again, the Broncos could surprise.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.