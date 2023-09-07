Raiders Perplexingly ‘Massive Liability’ To Win Super Bowl Sportsbooks hope Las Vegas goes under its win total by Jason Ounpraseuth 35 Minutes Ago

It’s enticing to take a long-shot wager because of the alluring payout, but there have to be limits at some point.

The Raiders are 75-1 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel, but Las Vegas sportsbooks saw massive action on Las Vegas with fans hoping it can win at Allegiant Stadium on the 40th anniversary of the franchise’s last title.

The only team to win a Super Bowl at their own home stadium was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Super Bowl LV.

“We have a massive liability on the Raiders to win the Super Bowl,” Westgate SuperBook vice president of risk Ed Salmons told Todd Dewey of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “It’s three times the liability on the Raiders than any other team.”

“They keep betting them like it?s the (Vegas) Golden Knights in year one. It?s unbelievable.”

The largest payout would be at Caesers, according to Dewey. A person bet $20,000 to win $800,000 on the Raiders at 40-1. At BetMGM, Las Vegas is 80-1 to win its fourth Super Bowl title, so it doesn’t seem like people are even getting the best odds.

“We lose pretty good on them,” South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews told Dewey. “I’m not really sweating it right now, to tell you the truth. I think they’re going to have a pretty rough year.”

That’s a logical assessment of the Raiders, who are projected to be the worst team in the AFC West, according to their odds. There might be a sweat on their win total, however.

“There was some sharp money on the under. But the public is heavily on the over. We need them to go under 6 1/2,” SuperBook director John Murray told Dewey. “It’s a tough spot for the Raiders. I don’t think they?re a bad team. I just think they’re in a really good division.

“Where are the wins going to come from?”

It’s a fair question to ask, especially with multiple holes on the roster for Las Vegas. It’s only a few injuries to their star players away from being one of the worst teams in the NFL, which could cost Josh McDaniels his job. But optimism always is high before Week 1, and there are at least some high rollers who want to be on the Raiders bandwagon.