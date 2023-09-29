Ranking the Absolutely Worst 4 Winless NFL Teams by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

The current NFL season has been nothing short of thrilling, with unexpected wins, upsets, and, as always, a few teams struggling to find their footing. As we approach this week’s matchups, a few winless teams have caught the attention of many. Let’s dissect the performances of these teams to determine who stands as the NFL’s most lackluster squad.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Carolina Panthers: Coming in first among our winless teams, the Panthers might seem an easy target for criticism. However, we have to consider the context. With a rookie quarterback at the helm and a first-year head coach, growing pains are to be expected. The blend of inexperience on both ends of the spectrum means the team is bound to face challenges. But are they the worst? Given these circumstances, we’ll give them a pass.

Minnesota Vikings: On paper, the Vikings should be dominating. They boast some of the best wide receivers in football. Sure, their quarterback has a notorious history of underperforming in prime-time games, but he’s more than capable of delivering results. Interestingly, the Vikings had an opposite narrative last season, going 11-0 in one-score games. This year? They’re 0-3. It’s like they flipped a switch, but not in a good way.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

Denver Broncos: Oh, Broncos. After allowing a staggering 70 points to the Miami Dolphins, there are definite concerns about their defense and overall gameplay. Russell Wilson isn’t as “dangerous” as he once seemed, and if rumors were true, maybe Sean Payton should’ve stayed in retirement.

Chicago Bears: Here we are. The Bears take the unenviable title of the NFL’s least impressive team this season. The blame? It seems to largely rest on the shoulders of the coaching staff. Justin Fields, who showed significant promise last year, now seems lost and out of his depth. While they’ve brought in fresh talent, including TikTok sensation Chase Claypool, it hasn’t translated into on-field success. The NFC North was there for the taking, but the Bears have missed out.

Football is unpredictable, and while these teams are currently underperforming, the tides of the NFL can change quickly. However, as it stands, bettors would do well to approach games involving these teams with caution.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.