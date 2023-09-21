Ranking The Top 4 NFL Quarterbacks on the Hot Seat by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

We’re heading towards Week 3 of the NFL season, and we’ve already learned plenty about all 32 NFL starting quarterbacks, good and bad.

Here are the top five quarterbacks whose seats are scorching hot with their performances.

Justin Fields

I never want to tune in for a Chicago Bears’ game ever again. Watching Justin Fields play quarterback these past two weeks was that ugly. Some in the media say that the Bears’ situation may not be ideal for Fields to succeed, which may be accurate, but I don’t think Bears culture is telling Fields to stand in the pocket for 20 seconds or throw the ball to the other team. Through two weeks, Fields ranks second last in QBR, has thrown three interceptions, and has been sacked ten times. In a quarterback-driven NFL, the Bears have too much draft capital not to bring a premier quarterback to Chicago in the coming years. By all eye and data tests, that premier quarterback is not Fields.

Kenny Pickett

I’ll admit, I was high on the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kenny Pickett coming into 2023. After Week 2, I have reasons to be excited about the Steelers defense, but what is “Two Gloves” Pickett doing out there? He ranks last in the NFL in QBR with a rating of a pathetic 18.8 and seemingly can’t read an above-average defense effectively. Easier matchups await for Pickett in the coming weeks, but if all his numbers and production will be in garbage time and against trash opponents, what good does he do for the Steelers? For an organization with as much pride as the Steelers have, they won’t waste time pulling the plug and going in another direction.

Ryan Tannehill

Ryan Tannehill is amid his last chance to be an NFL starting quarterback with the Tennessee Titans as Will Levis and Malik Willis are waiting on the sidelines. I can’t emphasize enough how tired I am of watching him. I’ll give credit where it’s due. He played an excellent game in Week 2 against the Chargers, but by no means did he look good enough to uplift the Titans. That was his ceiling, and if Brandon Staley weren’t the most incompetent time manager in the NFL, the Titans would have lost that game. In Week 1, Tannehill had a sub-50% completion percentage and three interceptions. I guarantee we’ll see more games from him like Week 1 rather than Week 2. If the Titans win games without Tannehill, I wouldn’t be surprised if Mike Vrabel made a quarterback switch to see if he could get more out of the position.

Mac Jones

Listen, Mac Jones hasn’t had a bad season thus far. Despite the New England Patriots being 0-2, I wouldn’t blame the team’s shortcomings on him. He’s played well; however, is he the guy that can take the Patriots over the hump, especially in a division that will see the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins have potentially elite quarterback play for the next decade? I don’t see it. I believe what we’ve seen out of Jones is as good as it gets. Still, Bill Belichick would probably prefer to move on with someone else as his coaching career winds down. If Jones shows any sign of regression in the coming weeks, I’d be shocked if he weren’t playing elsewhere next fall.

