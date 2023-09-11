Rays, Blue Jays Have Value To Make the ALCS by SportsGrid 41 Minutes Ago

The American League is still tightly contested, and there’s much to like about the value multiple teams have to reach the ALCS.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Houston Astros -125

The Houston Astros remain the class of the American League, even if they don’t have the top record. The defending World Series champs are back on top of the AL West and have gotten healthy at the right time of the year. The Astros’ odds of reaching the ALCS sit at -125, and although they have a juiced price tag, their winning ways continue to speak volumes.

Baltimore Orioles +105

The Baltimore Orioles have had their coming out party in the American League in 2023, with the top record at 90-52. Despite owning the best record, the O’s aren’t battle-tested in the playoffs and have a relatively young roster, making it more challenging to know how they’ll react to the postseason. Still, with Baltimore sitting in plus-money territory, that’s not a bad bet to make for them to make the ALCS at +105.

Tampa Bay Rays +200

Yes, the Tampa Bay Rays have had some key injuries to their starting rotation, but this team remains deep and has continued to truck along despite the adversity. With the experience this roster has and knowing they can win games in the postseason, it would hardly be a surprise to see the Rays playing in the ALCS in 2023. We like the value here at +200.

Seattle Mariners +320

The Seattle Mariners were MLB’s hottest team in August, but they’ve struggled early in September. We’ve seen what this team can do when they’re hot, and we also know they boast one of the top starting rotations in baseball. There’s certainly some merit in backing the M’s to qualify for the ALCS at +320.

Minnesota Twins +350

The Minnesota Twins largely get overlooked because of playing in the dismal AL Central, but we should consider them. The Twins sit fourth in the American League in runs allowed and have a rotation that can do damage in the playoffs. Don’t sleep on them playing in the ALCS at +350.

Toronto Blue Jays +380

Starting pitching has continued to be a significant strength for the Toronto Blue Jays, but their lineup has been streaky. They’ve struggled mightily with runners in scoring position. Pitching and defense wins championships, and the Blue Jays have those attributes. We like the current price for the Blue Jays to reach the ALCS at +380.

Texas Rangers +500

If you said one month ago that the Texas Rangers would be sitting with the longest odds of top teams in the playoff mix to make the ALCS, you’d have likely gotten some strange looks. The Rangers picked the wrong time of year to be in a slump, and they’ll need to come out on top in their four-game set against the Toronto Blue Jays to get back in it. The Rangers’ +500 odds could be considered value when you factor in what they’ve accomplished this year.

Odds to Make the ALCS on the FanDuel Sportsbook

Team Odds Houston Astros -125 Baltimore Orioles 105 Tampa Bay Rays 200 Seattle Mariners 320 Minnesota Twins 350 Toronto Blue Jays 380 Texas Rangers 500