Ridder's Aerial Assault: Can He Surpass 188.5 vs. Detroit? by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

NFL Week 3 is upon us, and one prop stands out: Desmond Ridder’s 188.5 passing yards on the road against the Detroit Lions. This isn’t a matchup that any team should take lightly or get too comfortable with, especially recalling how the Atlanta Falcons approached their initial two games this season.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Let’s remember the nail-biting action of Week 2. Atlanta needed a strong push in the second half, stepping on the gas to claw their way back and snatch that game. But the lesson from that game was clear: you can’t coast, especially not against a team like the Lions. The Lions aren’t a pushover; they’ve consistently proven they have the firepower to put points on the board. Betting enthusiasts and fans should expect them to reach at least the mid-twenties in scoring.

The implication here? Ridder and his offense will need to be on their A-game. With the Lions likely to score on your defense, the strategy should focus on an aerial onslaught, aiming for a minimum of 200 passing yards. And let’s be honest, the 188.5-yard mark seems a tad low for Ridder, especially considering his recent performance.

Last week, Ridder showcased his arm strength and precision against the Green Bay Packers, throwing for an impressive 237 yards. This helped orchestrate a come-from-behind victory for Atlanta. If he could do that against the Packers, hitting the 188 mark against the Lions should be well within reach.

For those placing their bets, setting the line at 188.5 yards for Ridder might seem disrespectful. With the game on the horizon, we’ll soon find out if he can prove the oddsmakers wrong and put on another stellar performance on the road.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.